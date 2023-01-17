ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have charged 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho with first-degree murder following the early Monday-morning incident in Panaʻewa. (BIVN) – 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho, of Hilo, has been charged with first-degree murder following the reported stabbing deaths of his 68-year-old grandparents on Monday morning in Panaʻewa.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea

Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash

Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman dies after UTV loses control, rolls over in Keaau

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Keaau Friday night, Hawaii Island police said. Police have identified the victim as Jessica Santos of Pahoa. Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Aulii Street, near the 41st Avenue intersection. Officials said three...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman

Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

One person dies in early morning house fire in Hilo

At 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, four fire companies were dispatched to a house fire at 368 West Kawailani St. in Hilo that claimed the life of one person, who has not been identified. Hawaiʻi Island firefighters arrived to find flames venting from the front of the approximately 40ʻ by 30ʻ building. Soon after a partial collapse of the building occurred to the front of structure.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Makalika Street now fully open

Makalika Street in Hilo is now open. A portion of Makalika Street — between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue — is closed for the next three hours due to police activity. It is unknown at this time why the area is closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
HILO, HI

