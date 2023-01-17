Read full article on original website
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Man Charged With First-Degree Murder
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have charged 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho with first-degree murder following the early Monday-morning incident in Panaʻewa. (BIVN) – 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho, of Hilo, has been charged with first-degree murder following the reported stabbing deaths of his 68-year-old grandparents on Monday morning in Panaʻewa.
Suspect accused of killing grandparents makes initial court appearance in Hilo
The suspect accused of stabbing his grandparents to death in Hilo made his initial court appearance Wednesday and court documents are revealing more details about the incident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved couple killed in a double stabbing on Hawaii Island are being remembered for their warmth and generosity. The two elderly victims — both 68 years old — were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo. Their grandson, Joshua Ho, has been arrested.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Island police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with deaths of his grandparents in Hilo
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law. The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime.ws Now. Environmental activists speak out on EPA’s proposed Red Hill consent order. Updated:...
4 HCCC guards sentenced for abusing inmate, conspiring to cover up abuse
Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiracy to cover it up.
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
Man is missing after a massive tuna pulls him overboard
A fisherman is missing in Hawaii after he was pulled off of his boat on Sunday morning by a massive tuna fish and into the ocean, according to local police.
bigislandgazette.com
Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea
Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
bigislandvideonews.com
Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash
Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman dies after UTV loses control, rolls over in Keaau
KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Keaau Friday night, Hawaii Island police said. Police have identified the victim as Jessica Santos of Pahoa. Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Aulii Street, near the 41st Avenue intersection. Officials said three...
bigislandgazette.com
Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life
The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
kauainownews.com
4 former Big Island correctional officers get years in prison for beating an inmate
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that four former correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo have been sentenced for their roles in the assault of an inmate and participation in a multi-year conspiracy to cover up the beating. Jordan DeMattos, 30, the youngest of the...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman
Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
bigislandnow.com
One person dies in early morning house fire in Hilo
At 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, four fire companies were dispatched to a house fire at 368 West Kawailani St. in Hilo that claimed the life of one person, who has not been identified. Hawaiʻi Island firefighters arrived to find flames venting from the front of the approximately 40ʻ by 30ʻ building. Soon after a partial collapse of the building occurred to the front of structure.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Makalika Street now fully open
Makalika Street in Hilo is now open. A portion of Makalika Street — between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue — is closed for the next three hours due to police activity. It is unknown at this time why the area is closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
bigislandvideonews.com
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
