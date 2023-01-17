ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigs found after being stolen from family in town for stock show

By Andrea Henderson
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A family in town for the National Western Stock Show had their truck, trailer and show pigs stolen over the weekend.

The family parked their truck and trailer at the Comfort Suites on North Tower Road. They last saw it around 8 p.m. Saturday. They realized everything was missing around 8:23 a.m. Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ51w_0kGowLSW00
A family in town for the National Western Stock Show had their truck, trailer and show pigs stolen over the weekend. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

“Obviously this is not just a concern for the motor vehicle and the trailer, but you do have two livestock, two big pigs that are very important to these people who lost their property right there,” said Sean Towle with Denver Police.

Thankfully, the pigs and the trailer were located by DPD in Commerce City early Tuesday morning. Towle said the pigs were a little hungry but were otherwise OK.

In a statement from Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, he said they are disappointed this happened to one of their participants.

“The National Western Stock Show is upset by the news that a hog exhibitor that traveled to Colorado to show their animals at NWSS had their truck and trailer taken at their hotel off-site.  Since this did not occur on-site, we notified the Denver Police, as has the exhibitor, and will help any way we can.  We welcome exhibitors to our state and when something like this happens it is very disappointing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybHFu_0kGowLSW00
A family in town for the National Western Stock Show had their truck, trailer and show pigs stolen over the weekend. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Denver Police said they are closely monitoring this area as it is a hot spot for vehicle thefts.

“We have extra patrols in the area because of the stock show. We know there are a lot of people staying out there that is an area of high priority for the police to begin with,” Towle said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

