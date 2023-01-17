Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
Black Hawk College to host CommUniversity, February
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Black Hawk College invites the community to explore new ideas and engage in discussions at CommUniversity in February. Black Hawk College announced a series of Sunday afternoon seminars that will be available to BHC students and non-students alike, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moline campus, stated a media release from the college. The seminars will be taught by local experts in arts, humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies, and theology.
rcreader.com
Knox College Welcomes the Community to International Fair 2023
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 19, 2023) — Knox College is proud to invite the community to International Fair 2023, presented by the Knox College International Club. This year's event, on Saturday, January 28, will be the first time the event is open to the public since 2019. Everyone is invited to campus to enjoy the wide range of cultural displays.
KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
KWQC
Storm school day game
"We think we can provide really new patient care that can help everyone in the region and everyone in Iowa," said Dr. Phillip Horwitz. The best way to get vitamins is through diet. Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance. Updated: 13 hours ago. Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and...
Test at home for colon cancer with Gilda’s Club & UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health® and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are working together to stop a common cancer by providing free at-home colon cancer screening kits. “For many people, cancer is a tough and scary topic to talk about. With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cancer in men and women, taking the steps to catch cancer […]
KWQC
St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023. The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.
KWQC
Special Olympics teach life skills to Davenport man with autism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jason Halkias loves figure skating. “You really feel proud of yourself. You feel a sense of passion out there” said Halkias. The 36-year-old has been a Special Olympian for nearly three decades. “You get to have fun, you get to make new friends and you...
KWQC
Chef Keys invites Visit Quad Cities to Speak about Tourism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited President and CEO Dave Harrell of Visit Quad Cities and Brittany Wells to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how QCA tourism and the food scene are on a steady rise. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes...
Is It Legal To Own Chickens In The Quad Cities?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? What costs more, the chicken or the egg? Well, right now you can actually get an entire cooked chicken for less than a dozen eggs. So maybe now is the time to get some of your own chickens to produce some real liquid gold for you.
ourquadcities.com
‘Pop’ in for National Popcorn Day in the QCA!
Whether you’re enjoying it while watching a movie or simply having and afternoon snack, there’s no denying that popcorn tops most people’s lists of favorite fun foods. Whether salted, buttered or plain or in varieties like caramel, kettle or cheese, popcorn is so popular that January 19 is National Popcorn Day! Here are some delicious details to make the day even sweeter:
nrgmediadixon.com
River Country 101.7 Announces More Information About the Listener Appreciation Including the Entertainment
The 2023 River Country 101.7 Listener Appreciation Party will be held on Thursday March 23rd at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. So what is a Listener Appreciation Party? It’s a night to win prizes, listen to live music, eat some great food, socialize and have a great time. If you win our invitation, you’ll be able to bring a guest to our party. Everyone must be 18 years or older.
rcreader.com
“Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport,” February 2
Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport IA. Presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, the Davenport Public Library's February 2 event Black History: The Fight For Civil Rights in Davenport invites visitors to the Fairmount Street Branch for a discussion about local, historical Black people from the Quad Cities, including one of the community's most prominent one-time citizens: Dred Scott.
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
KWQC
‘Teacher of the Week’: B100 shares how you can make a nomination
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s no secret that there’s some pretty amazing teachers across the QCA and TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how their program is shining a spotlight on teachers across the QCA viewing area. Connor Kenny and Sarah Stringer from...
KWQC
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Unplugged: Public Q&A with city officials
Make your voice heard! You can participate in a public forum Q&A event with Rock Island city officials and department directors outside the city hall setting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Stern Center, downtown Rock Island. Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden stopped by Local 4 to talk about the upcoming Rock Island Unplugged.
KWQC
Chef Keys invites St. Ambrose University’s Ryan Saddler to Discuss Dining and D.E.I.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited Ryan Saddler, Associate Vice President of DEI at St Ambrose University to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how food can connect people to help shed light and to embrace other cultures. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities area
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend. Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22. According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
KWQC
UI Heart and Vascular Center unveils new labs
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Center is getting a new look. “It’s been about a three-year project, so we’ve had some phases of being in a new space, old space, and constraining down. Now, we are opening to full expansion,” said Leslie Johnston, a nurse manager in the University of Iowa’s Adult Invasive Cardiovascular Procedure Lab.
Comments / 1