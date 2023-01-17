ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Financial fight begins in Congress as U.S. approaches hitting debt ceiling

By Hannah Brandt
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HzLj_0kGow9x300

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – A FINANCIAL FIGHT IS BREWING IN WASHINGTON WITH THE U.S. JUST DAYS AWAY FROM HITTING THE DEBT CEILING.

WHEN THAT HAPPENS THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A SHOWDOWN IN CONGRESS OVER HOW TO RAISE THE COUNTRY’S DEBT LIMIT.

HANNAH BRANDT IS IN WASHINGTON TO BREAKDOWN WHAT TO EXPECT.

{Rep. Steve Scalise, (R) Louisiana} “America over time, occasionally hits the debt ceiling because it’s like a credit card limit.”

ONCE THAT HAPPENS, THE CLOCK STARTS TICKING FOR LAWMAKERS TO RAISE THE DEBT CEILING… OR PUT THE COUNTRY AT RISK OF DEFAULTING.

CONGRESSMAN BRENDAN BOYLE WARNS THAT COULD SPARK A GLOBAL FINANCIAL MELTDOWN.

{Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D) Pennsylvania} “The debt ceiling should not ever be something we play around with. It is too dangerous.”

BUT MANY REPUBLICANS ARGUE IT ISN’T FISCALLY SMART OR SUSTAINABLE TO JUST KEEP RAISING THE LIMIT.

HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY INSISTS THE COUNTRY NEEDS A BETTER SPENDING PLAN.

{Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R) California} “When does it end? We’ve got to change the way we are spending money wastefully in this country.

STANDUP REPUBLICAN’S CONTROL OF THE HOUSE GIVES THEM MORE POWER IN THE NEGOTIATIONS.

AND THEY SAY THEY’LL ONLY AGREE TO A DEBT INCREASE, IF IT’S LINKED TO CUTS IN SPENDING.

{Rep. Chip Roy, (R) Texas} “I intend to use the debt ceiling to ensure that we get fiscal and structural, reforms.”

CONGRESSMAN CHIP ROY PROMISES HE WON’T BACK DOWN UNTIL THE U-S IS ON A MORE FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE PATH.

DEMOCRATS WORRY THAT WILL MEAN CUTS TO PROGRAMS LIKE SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE.

BUT CONGRESSMAN RICHARD NEAL SAYS HE’S READY TO START NEGOTIATING.

{Rep. Richard Neal, (D) Massachussetts} “Better to have the discussion right now, let’s set the table. Let’s get to the debate.”

SPEAKER MCCARTHY SAYS HE’S ALREADY BROUGHT UP THE ISSUE WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN.

{Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R) California} “I told him, I’d like to sit down with him early and work through these challenges.”

ONCE THE US DOES HIT THE DEBT CEILING, LAWMAKERS WILL LIKELY ONLY HAVE UNTIL THIS SUMMER BEFORE THE COUNTRY DEFAULTS.

IN WASHINGTON, I’M HANNAH BRANDT.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday notified congressional leaders that her office will begin to implement “extraordinary measures” to keep the U.S. government from defaulting on its debt. The nation’s debt climbed to more than $31.4 trillion this week, federal financial data shows, crossing the threshold set by Congress when it last raised the nation’s borrowing limit more […]
KRMG

US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take "extraordinary" accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an economic crisis.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Week

Time to panic about the debt ceiling?

The federal government hit the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling this week, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said were "extraordinary measures" necessary for the government to continue paying its bills. But the measures, which include suspending investments for some government accounts, will only buy about five months. As early as June, the Treasury Department will run out of ways to cover some of the government's obligations to bondholders, Social Security recipients, and other spending already approved by Congress, unless sharply divided lawmakers come together to raise the ceiling and let the government borrow more. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

What to know about the $31T U.S. debt ceiling as default deadline looms

The ceiling on the amount of debt the federal government can issue to fulfill financial obligations is fast approaching, but the Republican-controlled House has signaled that it’s prepared for another round of financial brinkmanship, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by ultraconservatives to demand spending reductions as part of any extension of the federal government’s borrowing authority.
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy