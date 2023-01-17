Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
9 Kearns Lane: John Kochanski of Adams to Dana E. Labbee and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000 on 01/04/2023. 29 Powers Street: Glen A. Germanowski and Dorothy D. Germanowski of Adams to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000 on 01/06/2023. Becket. 80 Beaver Brook Road: Savan Prum of Becket to Michael Tosch...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WRGB
Shot-Spotter technology helps Pittsfield respond to potential shootings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is looking into how effective technology can be when it comes to fighting crime. We take a look at Pittsfield, where Shot-Spotter activations tell police where they should respond for a potential shooting. Technology has impacted many ways of life, and for the...
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
WNYT
Moreau man charged with DWI after being found asleep at wheel
A Moreau man already convicted of DWI is accused of driving drunk and falling asleep at the wheel. Layne Shekowitz, 32, was found on the shoulder of the Northway in Saratoga Springs, said state police. Troopers say he was sleeping behind the wheel while the car was running. After police...
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
WNYT
Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder
Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend
A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
Tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
WNYT
Albany man accused of neglecting dog
A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
