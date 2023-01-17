ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

9 Kearns Lane: John Kochanski of Adams to Dana E. Labbee and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000 on 01/04/2023. 29 Powers Street: Glen A. Germanowski and Dorothy D. Germanowski of Adams to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000 on 01/06/2023. Becket. 80 Beaver Brook Road: Savan Prum of Becket to Michael Tosch...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Moreau man charged with DWI after being found asleep at wheel

A Moreau man already convicted of DWI is accused of driving drunk and falling asleep at the wheel. Layne Shekowitz, 32, was found on the shoulder of the Northway in Saratoga Springs, said state police. Troopers say he was sleeping behind the wheel while the car was running. After police...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder

Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend

A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
HOLYOKE, MA
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of neglecting dog

A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
ALBANY, NY

