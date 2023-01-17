Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
Michigan basketball: Wolverines suffer damaging loss to Maryland Terrapins
What a different 18 days can make. Less than three weeks after dominating Maryland at home, the Michigan men’s basketball team fell, 64-58, on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Jett Howard added 13 points, but U-M...
Purdue offer 'meant a lot' for three-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle
Purdue wide receivers coach Cory Patterson has been a busy man since the NCAA contact period began on Jan. 13. During those eight days Patterson has spent time in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Miami, Nashville, Memphis, Detroit and St. Louis. He was also supposed to be in Nappanee, Indiana last Friday,...
Big Ten Network’s Rapheal Davis Explains Purdue Success and IU’s Struggles
The biggest surprise team in college basketball this season has been the Purdue Boilermakers. From unranked, to the top five, and eventually the top team in the rankings for a couple weeks, Matt Painter’s crew finds ways to win. On Monday, Purdue registered their fourth consecutive win after losing to Rutgers courtesy of Zach Edey‘s dominance. Edey has been the most dominant player in college basketball, but it’s the freshman guards that have surprised most college basketball fans.
Projecting Michigan football's 2023 defensive depth chart: Jan. 20
After no shortage of rumors, news and headlines, the Michigan football team's 2023 offseason is back on track. The Wolverines saw several star players ponder NFL Draft pursuits ahead of Monday's draft declaration deadline before opting to return, while head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't rule out his own jump to the NFL until Monday afternoon. Along the way, there has been an NCAA investigation (still ongoing) and a separate University of Michigan Police Department investigation that led to the suspension then firing of co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more
Freshman Fletcher Loyer already breaking records for No. 3 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are rolling with an 17-1 start to the season thanks in part to the sharp shooting from freshman Fletcher Loyer. “He’s a killer. Everybody sees it,” Purdue point guard Braden Smith said. Loyer added two more honors...
Maryland 62, Michigan 58: Young Does it Again | Swanton-Who? | Hunter's First 'L'
Jahmir Young continued his offensive tear and Maryland used stifling defense to end Michigan's recent domination of the Terps with a 62-58 win at Xfinity Center on Thursday night. With the win, they crawled back within one game of .500 in Big Ten play and handed nemesis Hunter Dickinson his first loss to Maryland.
Fast-rising 6’6” OT Caleb Brewer slated to visit U-M next weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle Caleb Brewer will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan next weekend for the big junior day on January 28th. This will mark his first ever trip to Ann Arbor. “Yeah, I plan on visiting on the 28th,” Brewer told...
Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...
Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side. Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city. Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque. 7...
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
Country music duo to headline summer charity concert
ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this summer. Tuesday Badlands Off Road Park announced the lineup for their next annual Tribute to the Troops. Cowboy Troy will also be performing. This is the second charity concert the...
Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again. Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October. Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district,...
Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store
Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
