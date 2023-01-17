ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39

No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
1075thefan.com

Big Ten Network’s Rapheal Davis Explains Purdue Success and IU’s Struggles

The biggest surprise team in college basketball this season has been the Purdue Boilermakers. From unranked, to the top five, and eventually the top team in the rankings for a couple weeks, Matt Painter’s crew finds ways to win. On Monday, Purdue registered their fourth consecutive win after losing to Rutgers courtesy of Zach Edey‘s dominance. Edey has been the most dominant player in college basketball, but it’s the freshman guards that have surprised most college basketball fans.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Projecting Michigan football's 2023 defensive depth chart: Jan. 20

After no shortage of rumors, news and headlines, the Michigan football team's 2023 offseason is back on track. The Wolverines saw several star players ponder NFL Draft pursuits ahead of Monday's draft declaration deadline before opting to return, while head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't rule out his own jump to the NFL until Monday afternoon. Along the way, there has been an NCAA investigation (still ongoing) and a separate University of Michigan Police Department investigation that led to the suspension then firing of co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...

Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLFI.com

7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side. Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city. Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque. 7...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Country music duo to headline summer charity concert

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this summer. Tuesday Badlands Off Road Park announced the lineup for their next annual Tribute to the Troops. Cowboy Troy will also be performing. This is the second charity concert the...
ATTICA, IN
WLFI.com

Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again. Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October. Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
dchsparnassus.com

Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store

Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
DELPHI, IN
247Sports

247Sports

