A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

UMATILLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO