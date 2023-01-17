ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
WFLA

Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
LAKELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy