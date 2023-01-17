Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 person, multiple animals killed in Brooksville fire
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" fire that killed one person and multiple animals early Friday morning.
Unidentified remains recovered from ‘intense’ Hernando County house fire
Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
1 killed, 1 critically hurt after motorcycle crash in Largo
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
Zephyrhills Man Struck And Killed By Tractor-Trailer Crossing SR-50 In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Thursday around 11:57 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on SR-50, west of Irwin Street when the Zephyrhills man walked into
Brooksville man thought he hit deer, not woman, FHP says; charges pending
Charges are pending for a 66-year-old man days after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a woman walking along Citrus Way in Hernando County.
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Pasco County Krewe de Forti made up of active and retired first responders
There's a group of active and retired first responders in Pasco County who felt compelled to give back, even more than they already have.
Silver Oaks Apartments resident saw woman die on her doorstep after shooting
The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
