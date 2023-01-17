Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue remains steadfast amid atmospheric storms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team admitted a cautious optimism on Wednesday amidst the current weather conditions and flooding that has been hitting the Northstate area for several weeks. They expressed that, while their call count for immanent rescues was lower than expected, they still remain on standby for any potential challenges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
krcrtv.com
Parking enforcement on hold in downtown Chico after issues with more than half of meters
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico has put parking enforcement on hold after members of the public reported problems with 281 of the 404 meters in the downtown core. According to city officials, members of the public notified the city on January 18 that several meters were not processing credit card transactions.
krcrtv.com
Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
krcrtv.com
Pizza restaurant broken into and vandalized in Biggs, Oroville man arrested
BIGGS, Calif. — An Oroville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he broke into a pizza restaurant in Biggs. Deputies were contacted just before 6 a.m. about someone breaking into Pizza Round-up on B St. with motion sensors going off, meaning someone was inside.
krcrtv.com
16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead
NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
krcrtv.com
K-9 unit sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl, stolen merchandise in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — A police dog in Paradise helped take dangerous drugs and wanted suspects of the street Tuesday night. It started around 8:45 p.m. with a traffic stop in Paradise, according to the Paradise Police Department. The PPD said Officer Archuleta stopped a driver for expired registration at...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
krcrtv.com
City of Chico to install new downtown parking meter system
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is beginning to install a new parking meter system in the downtown area starting in January. The new Smart Meter Kiosks will replace the already-existing meters. They'll accept cash, card, or payment through an app that can be downloaded on a mobile device.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99
A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
krcrtv.com
PG&E faces 4 new felony manslaughter charges in preliminary hearing Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E is facing a preliminary hearing starting today to determine whether the company will stand trial for manslaughter and other criminal charges in connection to the 2020 Zogg fire. Four new felony manslaughter charges have been brought against the utility company for starting the Zogg Fire...
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
krcrtv.com
Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...
