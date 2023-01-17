ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

krcrtv.com

Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue remains steadfast amid atmospheric storms

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team admitted a cautious optimism on Wednesday amidst the current weather conditions and flooding that has been hitting the Northstate area for several weeks. They expressed that, while their call count for immanent rescues was lower than expected, they still remain on standby for any potential challenges.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence

Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man

Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Pizza restaurant broken into and vandalized in Biggs, Oroville man arrested

BIGGS, Calif. — An Oroville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he broke into a pizza restaurant in Biggs. Deputies were contacted just before 6 a.m. about someone breaking into Pizza Round-up on B St. with motion sensors going off, meaning someone was inside.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

K-9 unit sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl, stolen merchandise in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — A police dog in Paradise helped take dangerous drugs and wanted suspects of the street Tuesday night. It started around 8:45 p.m. with a traffic stop in Paradise, according to the Paradise Police Department. The PPD said Officer Archuleta stopped a driver for expired registration at...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Chico to install new downtown parking meter system

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is beginning to install a new parking meter system in the downtown area starting in January. The new Smart Meter Kiosks will replace the already-existing meters. They'll accept cash, card, or payment through an app that can be downloaded on a mobile device.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...

