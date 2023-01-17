Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Crime Stoppers honor donors with banquet
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -33 felony arrest were made, and 87 cases were closed this last year thanks to your tips Texoma, into Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls. The non-profit held its donor appreciation banquet this evening thanking those who help in the fight against crime. These donations allow crime stoppers to implement programs and pay cash rewards to keep Wichita Falls safe.
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls. Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
Maestro is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Maestro is an active dog who and wants to wag his tail into your home. If you’re interested in adopting...
Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée. Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event...
Christ Academy prepares kids for kindergarten
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about three and four-year-olds going to school, you might imagine more of a daycare environment, but all it takes is one step into the three and four-year-old room to see that is far from the experience at Christ Academy. Full of core...
City of Wichita Falls reports first positive rabies case in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness of rabies, following the first positive rabies case in 2023. An animal care officer responded to a call on Jan. 12 on the north side of...
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with new start times this fall. Come August, elementary school, middle school and high school will all start at different times. This is a move intended to save the district millions. They will be able cut down the amount...
Christ Academy preparing students for the real world
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When deciding what school you want your kids to attend, one thing that may come to mind is how well prepared they will be to enter what many of us like to call “the real world” after they graduate. For the Southard family,...
How security is being handled for the new WFISD high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction continues on the two new high schools in Wichita Falls, and with it comes upgraded security measures. Here is what students, parents and faculty can expect. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said security features at Memorial and Legacy High schools will include some things...
Changes coming to U.S. 82 in Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you live or drive through Nocona, there is no doubt you have to drive through construction. Some minor relief is coming to U.S. 82. and that includes more lanes. Sometime this week, TXDOT will do what they call a “traffic switch,” where they will move traffic from the existing lanes to newly built lanes.
Windy Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storms system crosses the area on Wednesday with a line of showers early in the morning, followed by gusty winds and high fire weather conditions for most of the day. North winds bring cooler air back for Thursday.
Rain chances return Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.
MSU basketball roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State basketball hosted Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday night.
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base. This stop was part of the caravan tour the team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop.
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for a removal hearing with 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey. The call for removal comes following the news that Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression. Due to a last minute motion that was filed by Lyde’s defense attorney, the hearing has been postponed for at least two weeks.
