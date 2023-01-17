ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Dodge City man dies in Clark County crash

By Wil Day
KSN News
 4 days ago

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Dodge City truck driver has died following a crash in Clark County.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on 160 Highway, about 2.5 miles east of the U283 junction. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Rene Fugueroa Jr. was driving a Freightliner semi eastbound on 160 when he went into the ditch.

Troopers say he overcorrected, crossed into the westbound lane, entered the north ditch, and rolled. Fugueroa Jr. was taken to St. Catherine’s in Dodge City for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

