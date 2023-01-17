ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Coyote calling contest brings successful results in Kiowa County

Cody Hays of Greensburg has been organizing coyote calling contests for the past four years in Kiowa County. Last week his event, called Pasture Poddles Coyote Calling Contest, brought out 70 teams of two and three competitors who accounted for the removal of 231 coyotes and 9 bobcats from the area.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department

Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Pictures from mobile home fire in Susank

On Jan. 3, the Barton County Fire District #2 station in Hoisington was called to a reported structure fire in Susank. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The occupant and animals escaped with no injuries. There was no gas provided to the residence. After investigating, the...
SUSANK, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who had been convicted of his girlfriend’s 2018 murder was found dead in his Hutchinson prison cell. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found dead in his cell that morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical personnel arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1

Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
GREAT BEND, KS

