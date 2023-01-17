HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."

