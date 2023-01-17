Read full article on original website
First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
kiowacountysignal.com
Coyote calling contest brings successful results in Kiowa County
Cody Hays of Greensburg has been organizing coyote calling contests for the past four years in Kiowa County. Last week his event, called Pasture Poddles Coyote Calling Contest, brought out 70 teams of two and three competitors who accounted for the removal of 231 coyotes and 9 bobcats from the area.
Another round of snow expected in western Kansas this weekend
A winter storm watch is in effect for much of western Kansas as another round of wintry weather is expected to arrive late Friday. Ellis County is to the east of the watch area. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expecting rain to turn into snow late Friday,...
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
KHP Troop C looking for owner of dog found along I-70 in Ellsworth County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Earlier this afternoon the KHP located this dog along I-70 near milepost 216 in Ellsworth county. Kind and approachable but without a collar, or other identifiers. If you know the owner, please contact KHP dispatch so we can get her home safely. (She is currently hanging with our K9’s in Salina)
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Pictures from mobile home fire in Susank
On Jan. 3, the Barton County Fire District #2 station in Hoisington was called to a reported structure fire in Susank. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The occupant and animals escaped with no injuries. There was no gas provided to the residence. After investigating, the...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
WIBW
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who had been convicted of his girlfriend’s 2018 murder was found dead in his Hutchinson prison cell. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found dead in his cell that morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical personnel arrived.
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1
Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
