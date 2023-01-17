Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
Metro police departments join forces to crack down on ring of Ulta thieves
A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Theives have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
fox2detroit.com
Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole. "My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to put this back here." All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is accused of stealing mail from homes in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, they had received numerous reports of stolen mail, so officers were patrolling in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads when they saw Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and trying to take out mail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home
DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found shot to death in parking lot near Ann Arbor, police investigating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pittsfield Township police said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found shot...
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Have you seen Precious Jones? Detroit Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Precious Jones, 13, was last seen on Saturday, January 14, at her home in the 2100 block of S. Electric in the area of Fort St. and Schaefer, on the city’s Southwest side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pittsfield Township police investigating unknown situation involving car with bullet holes
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police situation is unfolding Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a business plaza in Pittsfield Township near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. Pittsfield Township police on Thursday, Jan. 19, closed off part of a business plaza off Plaza Drive near Airport Boulevard, just...
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
downriversundaytimes.com
Intoxicated man assaults girlfriend’s roommate
WYANDOTTE — A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody after he assaulted his girlfriend’s roommate the morning of Jan. 9 when the victim intervened during an escalating argument and ordered the man to leave the residence. The man, who was intoxicated, punched the roommate in the face...
Farmington Hills police believe someone is trying to harm animals by leaving 'tainted marshmallows' around the neighborhood
Police are issuing a warning to pet owners as they believe someone is trying to harm animals by placing “tainted marshmallows” on the ground around the neighborhood.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said. Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). She didn’t have permission to leave, and she...
