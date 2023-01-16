Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Some workers temporarily furloughed, kitchen closed at popular brewery, manager confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular brewery in Asheville's South Slope area is undergoing some changes and it means some employees have been furloughed. Bhramari Brewing Company manager Michael Baldwin confirmed to News 13 Wednesday the owners of the longtime South Slope brewery had furloughed some employees for a month.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
WRAL
Fire engine 'party bus' turns up the heat in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — What do you get when you mix a fire truck with a party bus? That's what two North Carolina first responders are presenting to their community with their new business endeavor. A retired C-8000 Ford tanker from the Lattimore Fire Department, Tanker 364 is now blazing...
iheart.com
Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested
Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
tribpapers.com
Manheimer Addresses Lingering Water Concerns
Asheville – “You know, my question is, and I’m a lifelong citizen of Asheville and Buncombe County, “What are you doing as far as preventive maintenance?” began Buncombe County Commissioner Al Whitesides. “You know, every time it gets cold, say below freezing, I’ve noticed it’s happened in my neighborhood; it happens all over the city; our pipes just crack; you know, there’s water spewing up everywhere.” You know, I saw it when I passed Little Pigs, and it looked like waterfalls or something. That happens always, but my concern is, what are we doing for preventive maintenance?
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
McDowell Co. man collects $71K from scratch-off ticket
A McDowell County man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying 30 dollars.
WLOS.com
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
avlwatchdog.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
tmpresale.com
Flatland Cavalry in Asheville, NC Apr 13th, 2023 – pre-sale code
A pre-sale password for the Flatland Cavalry presale is finally available: While this limited time presale offer is in progress, you get the chance to order Flatland Cavalry show tickets before the public. Reward yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or maybe even those special...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
1 dead in Asheville shooting; suspect arrested
One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.
