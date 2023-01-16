Asheville – “You know, my question is, and I’m a lifelong citizen of Asheville and Buncombe County, “What are you doing as far as preventive maintenance?” began Buncombe County Commissioner Al Whitesides. “You know, every time it gets cold, say below freezing, I’ve noticed it’s happened in my neighborhood; it happens all over the city; our pipes just crack; you know, there’s water spewing up everywhere.” You know, I saw it when I passed Little Pigs, and it looked like waterfalls or something. That happens always, but my concern is, what are we doing for preventive maintenance?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO