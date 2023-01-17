ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fatal shooting at Erie park marks region’s first homicide in 2023

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

The identity of Erie’s first homicide victim of 2023 has finally been revealed.

Police responded to a shooting in Rodger Young Park on Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue on Sunday around 1:20 am where a 21-year-old man was fatally shot. Erie police made an arrest after identifying the suspect in custody as 24-year-old Micheal Ochrang.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found the 21-year-old victim had been shot.

“This was a group of young adults, all in their early-20s. We did recover multiple firearms from the scene after the shooting,” said Deputy Chief of Police Rick Lorah, City of Erie.

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park

The Erie County coroner identified the victim as Noah King. King was pronouced dead at the scene after suffering a gun shot wound to the chest.

Neighbors said while they were concerned the night of the shooting, they are now relieved to know that an arrest has been made. One longtime resident said in recent years, police have responded to more shootings in his neighborhood.

“Back a year or two years, a couple shots not good. I was scared you know because I sleep here and over here is so close to my apartment you know,” said Rafik Kahteran, neighbor.

“That area as a whole, we’ve seen an uptick in shooting and violence in the area, but that’s something that were going to take a look at and adjust patrols as needed,” Lorah added.

Man arrested following weekend fatal shooting

There are efforts to improve the neighborhood and the park. Erie City Councilman Micheal Keys said attention is needed in the area to uplift the community.

“Space that’s not going toward positivity could be used for negativity, and that goes for anywhere but especially along this corridor. We need new economic development. We need new life breathed into this part of town, and the Rodger Young is a great place to start,” said Keys.

Erie police continue to investigate this fatal shooting and interview witnesses.

