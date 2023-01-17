ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah lawmaker pushes to end gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County senator has introduced legislation to ban the use of gas chambers in animal shelters. On Wednesday, Sen. Mike McKell said he is moving SB 108 Animal Shelter Revisions to the Senate Rules Committee for approval. “S.B. 108 is a compassionate approach to...
Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
