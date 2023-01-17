Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah lawmaker pushes to end gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County senator has introduced legislation to ban the use of gas chambers in animal shelters. On Wednesday, Sen. Mike McKell said he is moving SB 108 Animal Shelter Revisions to the Senate Rules Committee for approval. “S.B. 108 is a compassionate approach to...
KSLTV
Utah House passes bill for school vouchers and teacher raises; bill moves to Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — A divisive bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students has passed the Utah House 54-20 and now moves to the Senate. HB215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, would give teachers about a $6,000...
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's firearms ban
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs.
Hobbs orders review of Arizona’s death penalty procedures
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s new governor has ordered a review of the state’s death penalty protocols due to its history of mismanaging executions, leading the state’s attorney general to hold off on seeking executions until the examination is completed. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie...
KSLTV
Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
Comments / 0