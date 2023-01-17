ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well as commercial and retail space.

The City is in final negotiations with the developer, who McNamara said has put a lot of money and time into the project.

“This one is pretty unique. One, the amount of money they’ve put in, but two, the amount of effort and communication they’ve put in. Not just with us, the City, which is needed for anyone, right? But they’ve been to neighborhood meetings, talking to residents about what do they want in that property,” McNamara said. “I think that makes it so much more special, because the citizens have been part of the development of this project.”

The Mayor expects the project to come up to city council in the 30-45 days. Construction can begin once it is approved.

Comments / 7

Kristin Belcastro
3d ago

how about create more jobs that actually hire people. how about get some real counselors.. that don't do and sell drugs or prescriptions that actually teach people life skills rather than tear everything down and keep our homeless rates in the sky

Where will the remaining ARP funds go?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County’s finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino made $55M in 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board show over 463,000 people visited the temporary Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act in 2022, bringing in $54.7 million. Of that, $8 million went to the state and $3 million went to Rockford region, with the city taking a majority share in a split […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation

An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES of Stephenson County. While no one expected this opportunity, the organization already has plans for the money. Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation. An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES of Stephenson County. While no one expected...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
FREEPORT, IL
Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family

Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
