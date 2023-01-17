Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
Meet Bryce Cobbs, the Roanoke artist behind the Henrietta Lacks statue concept drawing
Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs couldn’t imagine a world without his craft. He has been enamored with art since he was a little kid, spending most of his time sketching in his notebook and getting lost in his drawings. Now, he’s using his work to help raise awareness about a local figure whose story often goes untold: Henrietta Lacks, also known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine.”
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
Liberty University students to lead national March for Life Rally in D.C.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 50th annual March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. will be led by a group of Liberty University students. Each year, the university sends buses of students to participate in the march. But this year, the group of students will get to hold the March...
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
Women’s March events set for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Women’s March is expected to return on Sunday with events all across the country. The protest was first held in DC back in 2017 following Donald Trump’s inauguration. This year’s focus will be reproductive rights to mark 50 years since Roe vs. Wade,...
Ballad Brewing to host 2023 FunkFest in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Ballad Brewing is gearing up to host its 2023 ‘FunkFest,’ an annual event featuring beer, food, and live music. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ballad Brewing in Danville. Live music will include Apple Butter Soul, a local...
Major development proposed for Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new project that will turn the former American Viscose plant in Southeast Roanoke into a major development was announced during the Tuesday night City Council meeting. The development has the potential to create thousands of jobs and change the character of the Star City. City...
Virginia Tech president delivers State of the University address
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands gave the State of the University address on Wednesday. Each year the university’s president has a chance to talk about the hopes and future of the school while also talking about the progress made. Throughout his speech, Sands referred to...
HomeGoods now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City can now visit HomeGoods at River Ridge. A grand-opening ceremony was held for the home decor retailer Thursday morning, and during the ceremony, HomeGoods announced a $10,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This is the only HomeGoods in...
Brambleton Recreation Center offering new classes and programs to keep you fit this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Brambleton Recreation Center in Roanoke has a number of different programs and services to keep you and your family healthy. The Center has multipurpose rooms for various classes, including wellness, cultural arts, summer camps and community rooms. One of the classes they offer is T’ai Chi....
Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics’ ‘Healthy Athletes’ program
SALEM, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge, the largest fundraiser in southwest Virginia for the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Those programs happen both on and off the playing field, including the ‘Healthy Athletes’ program that addresses the health needs...
Former Hokie to deliver 200 millionth Operation Christmas Child Shoebox in Ukraine
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Virginia Tech student is embarking on a journey to help out the organization that ultimately gave her hope as a child living in Ukraine. At the age of seven, Elizabeth Groff went to a Ukrainian orphanage after losing both her parents. She eventually was separated from her half-sister too after her sister’s biological father came to pick her up.
‘Transformational’ project coming to Southeast Roanoke’s former Viscose Plant
ROANOKE, Va. – New life is coming to a building in Southeast Roanoke that is over a century old. The former American Viscose Plant will be redeveloped into a mixed-use space. It’s a 75-acre space that city leaders say they will transform into apartments, commercial and industrial space.
Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level
ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
Roanoke City Council approves resolution for name change of Poff Federal Building
ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council held a meeting to discuss several things, including a new apartment complex, a major SE Roanoke development, and the renaming of the Poff Federal Building in Downtown Roanoke. During the meeting, the city council threw their support behind efforts to...
Missing Chesterfield County teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Brady has been found safe, according to Chesterfield County police. Authorities are currently searching for a missing Chesterfield County teen who may be in the Roanoke area, according to police. Allison Brady, 15 years old, was last seen on foot in the Midlothian area around...
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot featuring sweet treats has opened a location in Lynchburg. Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opened its doors and will host a few events to celebrate its grand opening. Grand opening events will take place next weekend, including:. Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m., Ribbon cutting...
Franklin County unveils new online job board that displays job openings in the area
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County residents can now find job openings in the area within seconds thanks to a new online job board. The new tool displays all available career opportunities in the area, making it easier for current and prospective community members who are searching for a new job.
