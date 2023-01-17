ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Meet Bryce Cobbs, the Roanoke artist behind the Henrietta Lacks statue concept drawing

Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs couldn’t imagine a world without his craft. He has been enamored with art since he was a little kid, spending most of his time sketching in his notebook and getting lost in his drawings. Now, he’s using his work to help raise awareness about a local figure whose story often goes untold: Henrietta Lacks, also known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Women’s March events set for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Women’s March is expected to return on Sunday with events all across the country. The protest was first held in DC back in 2017 following Donald Trump’s inauguration. This year’s focus will be reproductive rights to mark 50 years since Roe vs. Wade,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Ballad Brewing to host 2023 FunkFest in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Ballad Brewing is gearing up to host its 2023 ‘FunkFest,’ an annual event featuring beer, food, and live music. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ballad Brewing in Danville. Live music will include Apple Butter Soul, a local...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Major development proposed for Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new project that will turn the former American Viscose plant in Southeast Roanoke into a major development was announced during the Tuesday night City Council meeting. The development has the potential to create thousands of jobs and change the character of the Star City. City...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech president delivers State of the University address

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands gave the State of the University address on Wednesday. Each year the university’s president has a chance to talk about the hopes and future of the school while also talking about the progress made. Throughout his speech, Sands referred to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

HomeGoods now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City can now visit HomeGoods at River Ridge. A grand-opening ceremony was held for the home decor retailer Thursday morning, and during the ceremony, HomeGoods announced a $10,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This is the only HomeGoods in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics’ ‘Healthy Athletes’ program

SALEM, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge, the largest fundraiser in southwest Virginia for the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Those programs happen both on and off the playing field, including the ‘Healthy Athletes’ program that addresses the health needs...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Former Hokie to deliver 200 millionth Operation Christmas Child Shoebox in Ukraine

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Virginia Tech student is embarking on a journey to help out the organization that ultimately gave her hope as a child living in Ukraine. At the age of seven, Elizabeth Groff went to a Ukrainian orphanage after losing both her parents. She eventually was separated from her half-sister too after her sister’s biological father came to pick her up.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level

ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Missing Chesterfield County teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Brady has been found safe, according to Chesterfield County police. Authorities are currently searching for a missing Chesterfield County teen who may be in the Roanoke area, according to police. Allison Brady, 15 years old, was last seen on foot in the Midlothian area around...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot featuring sweet treats has opened a location in Lynchburg. Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opened its doors and will host a few events to celebrate its grand opening. Grand opening events will take place next weekend, including:. Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m., Ribbon cutting...
LYNCHBURG, VA

