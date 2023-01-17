Read full article on original website
Saul Villa
3d ago
Lmao he paid 4 of his old homies from back in the day huh 🤔 the republican party at every level is just filled with filth like him, Schofield, Santos, Gaetz, name the state name the level of Government if a republican holds that office it’s probably a crook
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
A handmade sign warns drivers of a speed camera
Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/. Funding available for affordable housing organizations …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/funding-available-for-affordable-housing-organizations-in-santa-fe/ FBI, Department of...
Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday. Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the […]
Suspect in connection to deadly confrontation with UNM student takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One of the men who was at a Nov. 19, 2022 confrontation between UNM student Brandon Travis and NMSU student-athlete Mike Peake has taken a plea deal, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and...
New Mexico man pleads guilty to police chase, other charges dropped
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man who took police on a wild chase in 2022 has taken a plea deal. Investigators say in February, Tyvon Leno stole his grandfather’s truck and took off from the Acoma Pueblo. Officers tried to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Nine Mile Hill before he led them on […]
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they …. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up...
NM Police Respond To Shooting, Shocked To Find Tiger In Home
Police officers in New Mexico were responding to a shooting and found a furry surprise inside the home. Last week, Albuquerque officers responded to a call about shots fired near Indiana Street in Southeast Albuquerque. Responding officers also received a report of shots fired outside local convenience store Allsups, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Facebook post by Albuquerque Police Department.
Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
Solomon Peña to be held in jail until next hearing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Solomon Peña faced a judge over video conference earlier this afternoon. Peña was seen in the court video dressed in a red jumpsuit with handcuffs. He didn’t say anything during the short preliminary hearing. The state did push for Peña to be held...
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case. BCSO says the robbery happened around […]
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.
Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office SWAT standoff has long criminal history
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers. Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged …. Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in 'Rust'...
Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
A look at the type of gun used in the deadly movie set shooting
Target 7 learned a lot more about what guns and ammo were on the set of the movie 'Rust'. "That firearm was a F.lli Pietta long Colt 45 revolver," said Sheriff Adan Mendoza, at a news conference. That is the type of gun Alec Baldwin fired on the set of...
New Mexico DA in ‘Rust’ Case to Reveal Decision on Charges
New Mexico authorities say they will announce a decision Thursday on criminal charges in the 2021 Santa Fe County film-set shooting that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halayna Hutchins. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 8 a.m. PT...
