Albuquerque, NM

Saul Villa
3d ago

Lmao he paid 4 of his old homies from back in the day huh 🤔 the republican party at every level is just filled with filth like him, Schofield, Santos, Gaetz, name the state name the level of Government if a republican holds that office it’s probably a crook

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A handmade sign warns drivers of a speed camera

Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/. Funding available for affordable housing organizations …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/funding-available-for-affordable-housing-organizations-in-santa-fe/ FBI, Department of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they …. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

NM Police Respond To Shooting, Shocked To Find Tiger In Home

Police officers in New Mexico were responding to a shooting and found a furry surprise inside the home. Last week, Albuquerque officers responded to a call about shots fired near Indiana Street in Southeast Albuquerque. Responding officers also received a report of shots fired outside local convenience store Allsups, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Facebook post by Albuquerque Police Department.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Solomon Peña to be held in jail until next hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Solomon Peña faced a judge over video conference earlier this afternoon. Peña was seen in the court video dressed in a red jumpsuit with handcuffs. He didn’t say anything during the short preliminary hearing. The state did push for Peña to be held...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
KRQE News 13

Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office SWAT standoff has long criminal history

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers. Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged …. Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in 'Rust'...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT celebrates 70 years together

KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheWrap

New Mexico DA in ‘Rust’ Case to Reveal Decision on Charges

New Mexico authorities say they will announce a decision Thursday on criminal charges in the 2021 Santa Fe County film-set shooting that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halayna Hutchins. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 8 a.m. PT...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

