ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

NASA already unveiled a successor to James Webb that will search for life on alien planets

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
Image: dottedyeti / Adobe

The James Webb space telescope has only been active for six months, but NASA is already planning a successor to the multi-billion-dollar observatory. The Habitable Worlds Observatory won’t be the first telescope that NASA launches after Webb, as the Nancy Grace Roman Observatory is already set for a 2027 launch. Still, it will continue NASA’s mission to find life on alien planets.

The Habitable Worlds Observatory is part of an initiative to reboot NASA’s Great Observatories program, which launched the Hubble space telescope and several others throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. The proposal was part of a report that said an $11 billion, 6-meter telescope that could detect signs of life on 25 nearby planets should kickstart the rebooted program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikRg5_0kGopiWu00

NASA shared news of the proposal at this year’s American Astronomical Society Meeting, which took place in early January. The telescope is set to include a powerful coronograph, which would protect it from the sun’s light, allowing it to study faint objects that we can’t study otherwise. There is currently no timeline for the building and deployment of the Habitable Worlds Observatory. (via Science.org)

The goal of the new telescope is to send it to a point known as the second Lagrange Point, a point known as L2. This region of space is located a million miles from Earth and is opposite the sun. The Lagrange Points are points in space where the gravity from the Earth and the sun cancel each other out, allowing the Habitable Worlds Observatory to float idly in space.

Plans to send other space missions, like MIT’s space bubbles which could help combat climate change, would also rely on these Lagrange Points because of their more subdued gravity. Full details of what the Habitable Worlds Observatory would include aren’t readily available yet, and the telescope’s design is sure to change as NASA engineers bring everything together.

But, it is intriguing to see NASA already looking forward to its next big successor to the James Webb, especially as the newer telescope continues to deliver shocking revelations about the space beyond our planet’s atmosphere, including details about the early universe.

Comments / 1

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy