ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMNqX_0kGopcEY00
1 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.

Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

“This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 32 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but struggled from the field, where he was only 5 for 20.

The Warriors trailed 106-105 when Curry made a fall-away 3-pointer against a double team. He made another basket, assisted on the next, and hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors in front 115-111 with 3:58 to play. Curry made another step-back 3 with 2:01 to play and Poole hit one with 1:29 to play to vault Golden State in front 123-114.

“I thought that late surge was great,” Green said. “At times, I thought we were doing a pretty good job and it wasn’t falling our way. They were hitting crazy shots. But we stuck with it.”

The Wizards reached their biggest lead of the night, 89-80, following a Deni Avdija layup with 4:33 to play in the third quarter. But the Warriors quickly closed back within two points at 93-91 on a Curry 3-pointer, then tied the game on an Anthony Lamb layup. Neither team maintained a lead for more than a spurt through the first three quarters, which had 12 ties and 12 lead changes and finished tied, 93-93.

“(It) was kind of a gritty, dig deep type of night,” Curry said. “A big win for us.”

Three players dominated the first half. Poole scored 26 points on 10 for 13 shooting, Curry added 21, and Porzingis scored 25 points, his most for a game in January, in the first two quarters. Only Porzingis reached double figures for the Wizards in the first half. He was held to seven points in the second half.

“They started to wear on him,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Draymond is one of the best defenders in the league for a reason.”

Washington led by six at one point, Golden State by seven, before the first half ended with the Warriors ahead 69-64.

COACHES FLATTERED TO PLAY ON MLK DAY

Both coaches were reverent when asked pregame about playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Think about a guy, 35 years old, it really puts things in perspective from where I sit,” said the 47-year-old Unseld. “His ability to command a movement, to change things socially, around the world, not just in this country. Those things take time. Still a work in progress.

“But dramatically different than it was one generation ago. Things that I take for granted, my parents couldn’t do. Not only because it wasn’t safe to do, it wasn’t legal. To put that in perspective is really mind-blowing.”

Kerr said he is always excited to see “American history” right in front of him during visits to the nation’s capital. This trip included playing on the holiday and visiting the White House in succession.

“We try to preach perspective a lot with our players, but we all get wrapped up in the season and the results of every game, sometimes they seem so important,” Kerr said. “It’s good to have a couple days like this where you’re reminded of what’s really important and how lucky we all are to be doing what we’re doing.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: G Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management) sat out the second game of a back-to-back Monday. ... The defending champions will visit the White House on Tuesday.

Wizards: G Bradley Beal (left hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game. Unseld said Beal still needs more “exposure” to contact before returning. ... Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King; and Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, were honored at midcourt after the first quarter. They received Wizards and Warriors jerseys in addition to a standing ovation.

Warriors: Visit Boston on Thursday night.

Wizards: At New York on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making

The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy