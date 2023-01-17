ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-Salem neighbors react after 12-year-old shot, killed

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in a Winston-Salem community are reacting to the death of a 12-year-old girl.

She died Sunday night after shots were fired in a park.

The investigation is in the early stages. It’s one of six shootings that happened in the city in less than 48 hours.

People living near the scene on Southdale Avenue say the crime is continuing to get worse, and the victims are getting younger.

What was supposed to be a fun day at Weston Park turned deadly.

For people living in the area, the yellow caution tape which still hangs from a tree is a reminder of the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl.

“We were in our house, minding our business…then we heard two gunshots,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

When officers arrived at the park, it was empty. They did find evidence of gunfire. Shortly after, they were told about gunshot victims arriving at a local hospital.

Someone drove the 12-year-old to the hospital where she later died.

“She can’t tell her side of the story,” a neighbor said. “It’s…way too young for all this violence.”

He lives just a few feet away from where shots were fired, and the tragedy unfolded.

“How does a 12-year-old get shot because of irresponsible people?” the neighbor said. “I feel bad for the family who lost the 12-year-old. That girl’s life hadn’t even started yet…she had a lot to live for.”

There was also a 24-year-old who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FOX8 also reached out to police for any updates on both shooting cases. They didn’t have any information to share with us.

Tom Sweet
3d ago

The one thing no one says out loud, the WHO is doing the shooting in 99% of these cases. This all stems from the breakdown of the family, fatherless homes, no discipline in the home or at school, lack of consequences for actions, the "everyone is a winner, even if they lose" mentality, and lack of enforcement of existing firearms laws at nearly ever level of government. Start to address the ACTUAL causes of this kind of crap instead of just ignoring it, and then demanding more laws that won't be enforced and will only affect the people, NOT committing crimes.

1Maddd2mackxxx
3d ago

there's no such thing as decency anymore. all across the board make this s*** make sense?

Angela Ruth
3d ago

My prayers and condolences 💐 goes out to the family Rip baby young life gone didn’t get to finish her goals in life 😢

