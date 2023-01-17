ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Heber Valley Airport upgrade study sets sights on final draft

Planners are refining their work to update the Heber Valley Airport after the Heber City Council gave the green light Tuesday. The Heber airport project team cleared another step with city government Tuesday toward sending a master plan to the federal government May 1. In its first regular meeting of...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council

The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Housing master plan for Weber County in beginning stages

WEBER, Utah — A Weber County task force is in the beginning stages of creating a housing master plan in the hopes of providing guidelines for future housing developments and recreation. Utahns are dealing with the housing crisis much like the rest of the country. But some counties are...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

“Trash crisis” over, new dashboard to get word out on future delays

Tim Loveday, Summit County solid waste supervisor, called recent garbage service problems a cascading series of events in which nothing went right. “Anything that could go wrong and pretty much went wrong,” he said. “You know we were already, Republic Services was already falling behind around December 14. We got hit with some pretty significant snow and the snow really compounded things. It was unfortunate from the county's perspective that we let the landfill crews take holiday on Christmas and New Years for those two Mondays. That was known about a year in advance but unfortunately the timing of the storms did not help that situation at all.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport

As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration. For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits. As the name suggests, playing in...
HEBER CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street

According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Harmons developer says new store would benefit community

The owners of the Outlets Park City are moving ahead with their plans to bring in a new Harmons grocery store. They appeared before the Synderville Planning Commission last Tuesday during a work session to address how the new, 72,000 square foot store would benefit the community by adding amenities like new trails, pocket parks, and potentially affordable housing.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
Pyramid

Woodbury Corp. transitions to fourth generation with new CEO

Founded in 1919 by F. Orin Woodbury, the Woodbury Corp. has thrived through good times and hard times under the stewardship of his descendants. On Monday, O. Randall Woodbury stepped down as CEO of the full-service real estate management and development company. After 11 years as CEO, he will now serve as vice chairman and continue as principal broker for the company. E. Taylor Woodbury was named the next CEO of the company,
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Summit County hosting open houses as it begins visioning process

General plans are what local governments use as guides for future development and land use. The county currently has two separate plans - one covers the Snyderville Basin and the other covers the East side of the county. The Eastern Summit County general plan is nearly a decade old, and the Snyderville Basin general plan was last updated in 2015.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties

Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
KPCW

Heber City Council begins 2023 with focus on staffing, housing, growth

Fresh off a year packed with decisions involving population growth and land use, Heber City Council members resolved to find more help. “We’ve approved a lot of developments and a lot of growth,” said Scott Phillips, city councilman. “This is going to burden our city employees looking into the future, and I want to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready for what’s coming. I know the past year was pretty brutal on our resources.”
HEBER CITY, UT
