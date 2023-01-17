Read full article on original website
Heber Valley Airport upgrade study sets sights on final draft
Planners are refining their work to update the Heber Valley Airport after the Heber City Council gave the green light Tuesday. The Heber airport project team cleared another step with city government Tuesday toward sending a master plan to the federal government May 1. In its first regular meeting of...
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal headed back to Park City Planning Commission with parking tweaks
Nothing much has changed in Deer Valley’s plans since the commission last met to discuss the project just before Christmas. The resort previously requested less parking than required, but now says it can build the over 2,000 parking spaces the city’s code says must accompany the proposed development.
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council
The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches
Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.
Housing master plan for Weber County in beginning stages
WEBER, Utah — A Weber County task force is in the beginning stages of creating a housing master plan in the hopes of providing guidelines for future housing developments and recreation. Utahns are dealing with the housing crisis much like the rest of the country. But some counties are...
“Trash crisis” over, new dashboard to get word out on future delays
Tim Loveday, Summit County solid waste supervisor, called recent garbage service problems a cascading series of events in which nothing went right. “Anything that could go wrong and pretty much went wrong,” he said. “You know we were already, Republic Services was already falling behind around December 14. We got hit with some pretty significant snow and the snow really compounded things. It was unfortunate from the county's perspective that we let the landfill crews take holiday on Christmas and New Years for those two Mondays. That was known about a year in advance but unfortunately the timing of the storms did not help that situation at all.”
First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport
As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration. For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits. As the name suggests, playing in...
PEG Development withdraws application for Park City Mountain base development
Schmidt said PEG will no longer seek to amend the 1998 Park City Mountain development agreement. He said the decision would “further support the ongoing review of the vital information coming from the results of the paid and reservation parking program underway this winter at Park City Mountain.”. Schmidt...
Heber City Council begins 2023 with airport, water decisions
This week, the Heber City Council has decisions to make about its airport and how people water their lawns in town. Heber’s plan for airport upgrades is nearly ready, and the Heber City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to move the process into a new phase. Heber City...
Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-use urban center core. The Salt Lake City Council set a public hearing date on the proposed rezone for Feb....
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
Harmons developer says new store would benefit community
The owners of the Outlets Park City are moving ahead with their plans to bring in a new Harmons grocery store. They appeared before the Synderville Planning Commission last Tuesday during a work session to address how the new, 72,000 square foot store would benefit the community by adding amenities like new trails, pocket parks, and potentially affordable housing.
Developers bullish on Ballpark neighborhood despite Salt Lake Bees departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some developers and property owners in the Ballpark neighborhood have said they are not concerned about the Salt Lake Bees leaving the area. The neighborhood has been a hotbed of development in recent years and many have said the allure of a ballpark and baseball team has been a major driver.
Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
Woodbury Corp. transitions to fourth generation with new CEO
Founded in 1919 by F. Orin Woodbury, the Woodbury Corp. has thrived through good times and hard times under the stewardship of his descendants. On Monday, O. Randall Woodbury stepped down as CEO of the full-service real estate management and development company. After 11 years as CEO, he will now serve as vice chairman and continue as principal broker for the company. E. Taylor Woodbury was named the next CEO of the company,
Summit County hosting open houses as it begins visioning process
General plans are what local governments use as guides for future development and land use. The county currently has two separate plans - one covers the Snyderville Basin and the other covers the East side of the county. The Eastern Summit County general plan is nearly a decade old, and the Snyderville Basin general plan was last updated in 2015.
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
Heber City Council begins 2023 with focus on staffing, housing, growth
Fresh off a year packed with decisions involving population growth and land use, Heber City Council members resolved to find more help. “We’ve approved a lot of developments and a lot of growth,” said Scott Phillips, city councilman. “This is going to burden our city employees looking into the future, and I want to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready for what’s coming. I know the past year was pretty brutal on our resources.”
