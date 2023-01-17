Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers and weighed the outlook for the U.S. economy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.497% after rising by just 9 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by more than 8 basis points at 4.198%.
‘Utterly Unprepared': Larry Summers Says Another Covid-Scale Problem Is a Top Economic Risk
Economist Larry Summers shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I would note that the odds in my view are better than 50-50 that there will be a Covid-scale problem within...
Global Economic Outlook May Be Less Bad — But We're Still Not in a Good Place, IMF Chief Says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet
Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
Wayfair Stock Climbs After Online Retailer Lays Off 1,750 Workers
Wayfair's stock price jumped more than 20% Friday after the Boston-based retailer announced layoffs to support company-wide restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. "Unfortunately, along the way, we over complicated things, lost sight of some of our fundamentals and simply grew too big," Wayfair co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah wrote in an email to staff.
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief
Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
IMF's Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde Discuss the Future of Global Growth at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of growth at Davos, Switzerland, and the policies needed to stabilize the global economy.
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Be ‘on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
Buzzy A.I. Tools Like Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT Replaced Crypto as the Hot Tech Topic of Davos
This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, generative AI virtually replaced crypto as the hyped technology of choice for top executives and policymakers. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E stand out from the crowd through their ability to take data inputs and create new content. Microsoft is...
Fed Governor Waller Backs Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike at Next Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he favors a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting, confirming market expectations. "Beyond that, we still have a considerable way to go toward our 2 percent inflation goal, and I expect to support continued tightening of monetary policy," he added.
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
Jim Cramer Picks His Favorite Travel, Restaurant, Live Entertainment and Gym Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
