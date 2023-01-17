ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
Wayfair Stock Climbs After Online Retailer Lays Off 1,750 Workers

Wayfair's stock price jumped more than 20% Friday after the Boston-based retailer announced layoffs to support company-wide restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. "Unfortunately, along the way, we over complicated things, lost sight of some of our fundamentals and simply grew too big," Wayfair co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah wrote in an email to staff.
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Be ‘on Your Toes' This Earnings Period

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
Fed Governor Waller Backs Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike at Next Meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he favors a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting, confirming market expectations. "Beyond that, we still have a considerable way to go toward our 2 percent inflation goal, and I expect to support continued tightening of monetary policy," he added.
