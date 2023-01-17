Read full article on original website
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
So Sad: Cardi B Reveals How She & Offset Learned Takeoff Was Murdered In Houston
Cardi B reveals how she and Offset found out Takeoff was murdered in Houston Texas in a interview with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Suspect in killing of Migos rapper Takeoff out on $1 million bond, records show
The man accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to court records.
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper Revealed
Big Scarr, who was an up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, died of an overdose on a prescription pain medication, according to TMZ. The news came out Friday and was based on conversations TMZ had with Big Scarr’s family, including his uncle Arthur Woods.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71
Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Yung Miami’s Friend Momo and King Von’s Sister Fight It Out in Public Bathroom
Last February, King Von’s sister Kayla B got into a brutal parking lot brawl. The now-viral video ends with Von’s younger sister screaming, “B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I’ma beat you up h*, every time.” The two young women met up again, this time in a public restroom.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"
Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
