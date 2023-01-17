Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...

15 DAYS AGO