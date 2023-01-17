ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Who is Aruna Miller, Maryland's new lieutenant governor?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland's new Governor Wes Moore is not the only one rewriting history books on Wednesday. Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, also turned a new leaf for the state by becoming the first immigrant to win the lieutenant governor's office. Miller is the first South Asian American...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Senate Judiciary Committee votes against advancing LaSalle's nomination

ALBANY, N.Y. — After a five-hour hearing, the New York State Senate Judiciary Committee voted to block Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle for the chief judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. This is the first time the state governor's nominee for this position...
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kroger Union files class action lawsuit alleging widespread wage theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A group of Kroger associates from the Mid-Atlantic region have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Richmond. The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft resulting from repeated and ongoing problems with payroll. The plaintiffs are...
RICHMOND, VA
MARC train services restored following system-wide outage, MTA says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — MARC commuter train services were restored Friday morning following a suspension due to a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said. The commuter train services were canceled on several routes after a system-wide outage after Wabtec, the vendor that operates the Positive Train...
DC Weather: Breezy and cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. It will also turn breezy late morning through the afternoon hours. Our next weather maker will approach from the west Wednesday night. A few showers are possible overnight with rain likely on and off throughout the day Thursday. Rainfall will be around a quarter of an inch.
WASHINGTON STATE

