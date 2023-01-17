Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
iheart.com
WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes
At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
Dramatic moment Hawaiian glass bottom boat CEO is nabbed by US Marshalls while trying to flee
Curtiss E. Jackson, 70, the CEO of a shipbuilding company in Hawaii was arrested while attempting to flee the island of Oahu on a fully stocked and fueled boat to avoid a pretrial hearing in his case.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
A flight attendant warns passengers not to drink tea or coffee on a plane
A former U.S. flight attendant named Kat Kamalani has warned her viewers on TikTok not to drink hot beverages including tea, coffee, and hot water on a plane. Kat is a travel blogger who provides travel tips and hacks for her viewers on her TikTok channel.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Nepal plane crash – live: Experts say Yeti Air flight seemingly stalled in mid-air before plunging into gorge
Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 68 of whom have been confirmed dead.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. All but four bodies have been recovered.Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.Meanwhile, a video being...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
VIDEO: The Moment Plane To Nepal Plunges Into Gorge With 72 Passengers Onboard
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard, according to the Associated Press. At least one witness reported hearing
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Couple Gets Engaged Days After Flight to Hawaii That Injured 36: 'Felt Like a Near-Death Experience'
Once the plane touched down, Kristina Waters was treated for a head injury — but Kayla Hashimoto was determined to make their stay in Hawaii one to remember for a positive reason It was a nightmare thousands of feet in the air. "There was no warning," says Kristina Waters of when her Hawaiian Airlines flight hit violent turbulence less than an hour away from the island in December. "All of a sudden, it just hit," she exclusively tells PEOPLE. "The first hit knocked me right out of my seat,...
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes
American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
