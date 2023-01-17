LISTEN: Michael Diggs, Robert Crawford, & Rev. Courtney Carson on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday

January 19, 2023 – Panda Express in Forsyth held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their new building. The popular franchise was previously located in the Hickory Point Mall, but announced plans to build a stand-alone restaurant in the former footprint of the old Cheddars restaurant was announced in early April of 2022. Their address is 1340 Hickory Point Dr. Forsyth, IL. The move has been popular with customers as the new location includes drive-through service.

FORSYTH, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO