LISTEN: Michael Diggs, Robert Crawford, & Rev. Courtney Carson on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: DPS61’s Ashley Grayned on Byers & Co
January 20, 2023 – Ashley Grayned of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are being purposeful with their Innovative Programs, and the newest Prep Academy Cohort. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
January 18, 2023 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about golf in Decatur, parents’ night out at the DISC, Greater Decatur Chorale, the upcoming hiring fair, themed trivia night, bridal fair, summer planning, and the lake. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: The Village of Forsyth on Byers & Co
January 17, 2023 – Dave Wendt and Jill Applebee of the Village of Forsyth joined Byers & Co to talk about goals for the village, how she has enjoyed working for the village, and the prospect of offering groceries in Forsyth. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Holocaust Survivor coming to Millikin Lecture Series
January 19, 2023 – Millikin University is pleased to welcome Holocaust Survivor Sami Steigmann for a community-wide educational presentation on Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms located on the third floor of the University Commons on Millikin’s campus. Made possible...
nowdecatur.com
Night To Shine returns to Decatur
January 19, 2022- The Night To Shine event will be making its return on February 10th. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and will be hosted by Macon Resources, GT Church, and First Christian Church. The event will be held at GT Church, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard hopes to return to the office.
There will be three candidates on the ballot for mayor of Champaign in the April 4th consolidated election. This first report on the Champaign mayoral race, looks at Don Gerard, a candidate who’s held the office in the past. “I think that I got a lot done,” says the...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
WAND TV
Decatur Craft Beer Festival returns to downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Craft beer will be flowing in Central Park this spring. The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Downtown Decatur on Saturday, May 13. The event has been held in downtown before but this will be the first time...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Farm Bureau scholarship applications now available
January 19, 2023 – It is Scholarship Season at the Macon County Farm Bureau! Members and their children majoring in an agricultural-related field may apply for a variety of scholarships offered this year. The scholarship application is available on MaconCFB.org and must be received by March 1. “The Macon...
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
nowdecatur.com
Panda Express cuts ribbon at Forsyth location
January 19, 2023 – Panda Express in Forsyth held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their new building. The popular franchise was previously located in the Hickory Point Mall, but announced plans to build a stand-alone restaurant in the former footprint of the old Cheddars restaurant was announced in early April of 2022. Their address is 1340 Hickory Point Dr. Forsyth, IL. The move has been popular with customers as the new location includes drive-through service.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Catholic Charities to host Mardi Gras Annual Fundraiser
January 18, 2023 – Catholic Charities will be hosting its annual fundraiser on-site at The Hall, 520 E. North St., in Decatur on Saturday, February 18 from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m. This Mardi Gras event will open its doors at 6:00 p.m. Mac’s Pigskin Diner will begin serving...
Illinois’ official snack has its own day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is national popcorn day and people are taking advantage. CBPB Popcorn employees in Champaign were busy. They had some big orders to fill. They’ve spent the week catering to U of I games, including tonight’s men’s basketball game. The owner said it’s not just people’s love for the local business […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
January 16, 2023- Community members, leaders, and law enforcement honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the 37th Annual Freedom March. The march began at Mueller Park. Participants proceeded to the Decatur Civic Center, where a program celebrating Dr. King took place. The celebration was coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.
City of Champaign announces temporary Bradley Ave. lane closure
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one lane on Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily to perform a sewer lining project. The closure began Tuesday and is located between Garden Hills Dr. to Redwood Dr. The city said one westbound lane will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., […]
WCIA
University of Illinois Community Credit Union ready to help you defeat debt
University of Illinois Community Credit Union has a great opportunity coming up to help you defeat debt. Locations in Champaign, Urbana, Campus, Bloomington-Normal and Danville.
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Approve Zoning Change For Homeless Shelter Inside County-Owned Building
Springfield aldermen have approved a zoning change to allow services for the homeless to be provided at a facility on South Dirksen Parkway owned by Sangamon County. That’s despite concerns raised by the alderman for that area. Helping Hands will provide shelter beds and day services in an unused...
WAND TV
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
Comments / 0