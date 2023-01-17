Read full article on original website
WDEF
FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women’s health clinic in Nashville. The fire occurred at the Hope Clinic for Women on June 30. An incendiary...
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
WDEF
McMinn Man Indicted, Charged with Facilitation of Second-Degree Murder
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A McMinn County man was indicted on Tuesday in the investigation of a drug overdose, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Koby Alexander Wyatt, 22, is facing a felony charge for the facilitation of second-degree murder, the TBI announced on Friday. They say...
WKRN
'Unknown substance' sends prison staff members to hospital
Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning. ‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to …. Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being...
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of...
WATE
A Tennessee judge threatens to confiscate cellphones of minors convicted of vaping
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many teens, their cellphone is one of their most valued possessions, but a Smith County juvenile court judge has threatened to take them away if they are convicted of vaping. Judge Branden Bellar wrote in his ruling that minors are vaping at an “unprecedented...
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
Alabama mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
thebig1063.com
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
