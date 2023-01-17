ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WDEF

FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women’s health clinic in Nashville. The fire occurred at the Hope Clinic for Women on June 30. An incendiary...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

'Unknown substance' sends prison staff members to hospital

Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning. ‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to …. Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being...
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Action News Jax

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN

