ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Fire breaks out at vacant Albany hotel

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEJZp_0kGokZZa00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Crews responded to a fire at a former hotel on Jay Street in Albany Monday morning. Officials said fighting fires in vacant buildings can be extremely challenging.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“This is a very dangerous scenario for us, just having to gain access, having to remove boarded up plywood to get in there,” Albany Battalion Chief Patrick Hines said. “But obviously, given the size of this structure, if we have fire in one room, we don’t want that to turn into a building of this size on fire.”

Officials said the fire was under control after about 10 minutes. They credited bystanders for noticing smoke and calling 911. It’s unclear how it got started or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal house fire in Niskayuna under investigation

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation. The local police department confirmed that one person died in the fire. Several crews responded to the house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

Huge fire consumes Colonie construction warehouse

Multiple fire departments spent much of Friday at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. The building is part of BBL Construction. The biggest difficulty was getting water to the fire. A special water supply had to be set up, said Fuller Road Fire Chief Michael Romano Jr. The roads had to be blocked off, so people didn’t run over the supply lines and rupture the hose.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, January 20

A decades-old cold case out of Rensselaer County has been solved. And in Amsterdam, a New York State Trooper was injured while trying to corral an aggressive dog. The details headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency

HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Friday’s snow in Lake George

Winter has been hard to hold onto in the North Country this year. Intermittent warm temperatures have caused problems for Ice Castles, attempting to build a palace of icy fun at Charles R. Wood Park for the second year running.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy