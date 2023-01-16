Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Australia’s media regulator to get new powers to crack down online misinformation
The media regulator will gain new powers to impose a compulsory code of conduct against misinformation on digital platforms, Michelle Rowland has announced. The communications minister revealed on Friday that the Australian Communications and Media Authority will also be given new information-gathering powers to assess how platforms, including social media companies, respond to misinformation and disinformation.
Japan's Dec consumer inflation hits fresh 41-year high
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 4.0% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast.
Nova Biomedical Launches Cell Density and Viability Analyzer
The BioProfile FAST CDV is a fully automated viable cell density and viability analyzer. Nova Biomedical, a life sciences instrument provider, recently announced the launch of the BioProfile FAST CDV, a high-throughput, fully automated viable cell density and viability analyzer. The device uses trypan blue dye exclusion methodology for determination of live and dead cells, as well a high-resolution camera/optics to provide cell density and cell viability measurements.
Medigene Receives Historic $3 Million Payment from 2seventy Bio
Recently, 2seventy bio announced the initiation of a strategic partnership with JW Therapeutics aiming at the collaboration being the development of 2seventy bio’s MAGE-A4 cell therapy in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. Medigene AG, an immuno-oncology company focused on the development of differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T...
Pfizer and Gero Form Collaboration to Discover Potential Targets for Fibrotic Diseases
Pfizer and Gero have partnered to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases using machine learning technology. Pfizer and Gero, a Singapore-based preclinical-stage physics-enabled biotechnology company, have entered into a research collaboration in which Pfizer will apply Gero’s machine learning technology platform to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases. The collaboration will use large-scale human-based data.
Finding the Right System for Moving Pharmaceutical Machinery
It’s crucial to consider the optimal handling systems for cleanroom and other lab environments. Maneuvering heavy equipment through cleanrooms or test lab environments is always a challenge for pharmaceutical and biotech firms, especially when the equipment is a chromatography column requiring cleaning and repacking. Most operations default to a simple-wheeled solution, such as a tugger or another material handling system already available in-house. Certainly, a tugger will enable operators to pull the equipment through the facility, but is that really the best solution?
