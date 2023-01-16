It’s crucial to consider the optimal handling systems for cleanroom and other lab environments. Maneuvering heavy equipment through cleanrooms or test lab environments is always a challenge for pharmaceutical and biotech firms, especially when the equipment is a chromatography column requiring cleaning and repacking. Most operations default to a simple-wheeled solution, such as a tugger or another material handling system already available in-house. Certainly, a tugger will enable operators to pull the equipment through the facility, but is that really the best solution?

