Dave Peterson
4d ago
DO NOT go along with this program. City after city that bought into red light cameras has abandoned them. They INVARIABLY become nothing but revenue producers, issuing expensive citations automatically with almost no recourse to challenge. They have been shown to have little safety benefit. KEEP AWAY.
