MSNBC
Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents, mafia before job deciding Trump indictment I MSNBC report
Feared from warzones to Congress, special counsel Jack Smith is now leading two Trump investigations. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber shows you how Trump’s DOJ nemesis has prosecuted the mafia, police, politicians and even dictators. You will see rare footage of Jack Smith and highlights from his big wins like the Giuliani NYPD case and a big loss in the John Edwards trial. Melber reports on Smith saying there is no “expiration date on accountability” and what that could mean in his probes of Trump. Part one of this special report is also available online. Jan. 18, 2023.
MSNBC
Deposition transcript adds to Trump’s troubles in Carroll case
It was about a week ago when the public first saw a partial transcript of Donald Trump’s deposition in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case. As we discussed soon after, it was not good news for the Republican: The former president not only lashed out at his accuser as a “nut job” and someone who’s “mentally sick,” he also falsely suggested that Carroll was on record enjoying sexual assault.
MSNBC
Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat
As prosecutors weigh potential indictments for the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 election, the three federal probes into Donald Trump may ultimately catch up with him or his aides. Indicted Trump aide Peter Navarro revealed part of the 2020 plot to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, while four other Trump allies told Melber about their dealings with Mueller probe in a joint, Emmy-nominated interview, which probed the allegations and indicted crimes trailing Donald Trump. Those newsworthy interviews are a few of the moments featured in a highlight reel of the show’s five years on air, which MSNBC marked for “The Beat with Ari Melber” achieving a billion streams. That milestone is a “notable feat for a cable news program,” as CNN’s Reliable Sources reports. The reel also includes Maya Wiley, Kamala Harris, Fat Joe, Ice Cube, Anderson Paak, Snoop Dogg and a wide range of Beat guests. (This segment aired on January 18, 2023) Jan. 19, 2023.
MSNBC
As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races
After the 2022 midterms brought meager gains to the GOP, Democrats are now officially governing more Americans at the state level than Republicans. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the midterms and how they reshaped political power across the nation as partisan voting maps are re-evaluated. Melber in particular examines Michigan politics, where Democrats won both the House and Senate for the first time since 1984, and explains how Democrats’ surprising midterm gains could reshape the future of campaigns and American democracy. Jan. 20, 2023.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
MSNBC
Trump escalates fight against FBI, equates bureau with Gestapo
As the Justice Department continues its investigation into Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal, the former president continues to complain bitterly about the scrutiny. This morning, by way of his social media platform, the Republican tried to argue that he really only took folders, not the sensitive materials they held, claiming that he “saved hundreds of them.”
MSNBC
As Santos’ troubles worsen, GOP faces questions over standards
It was tempting to think Rep. George Santos’ troubles couldn’t possibly get any worse. After all, the New York Republican has been exposed as a prolific liar who’s currently facing local, state, federal and international investigations. But damaging new revelations continue to come to the fore. NBC...
MSNBC
Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath
Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch is testifying in a billion-dollar lawsuit defamation suit, accusing Murdoch and the network’s anchors of “repeatedly and knowingly” pushing false claims. Fox denies wrongdoing and argues It was reporting on newsworthy claims. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the legal implications of Murdoch’s testimony, and what it could mean for the future of his media empire.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC
D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC
As 2023 begins, the Atlanta D.A. will decide whether to issue indictments in the Trump election probe, one of several legal stories covered on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” which just hit a billion streams. That milestone is a “notable feat for a cable news program,” as CNN’s Reliable Sources reports, and MSNBC marked the occasion with a reel including Alice Walker, Kamala Harris, Fat Joe, Ice Cube, Anderson Paak, Snoop Dogg and a wide range of Beat guests. (This is an excerpt from a longer highlight reel that aired on January 18, 2023)Jan. 19, 2023.
MSNBC
Foolish anti-Clinton case leads to steep penalty for Trump, lawyers
The judiciary is not a toy. It is not something politicians are supposed to play with for their amusement. When politicians and their lawyers forget these plain truths, they should pay a price — not just as a penalty, but also in order to discourage others from making the same mistake.
MSNBC
Velshi: Trump's diminished status in GOP could make him a greater threat to democracy
Former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) sits down for an Andrea Mitchell Reports Exit Interview to reflect on his career and to discuss the challenges facing his party in Congress and in future elections. "I think Donald Trump's behavior after the election of 2020 disqualifies him from ever serving in public office, in my view. I don't think he will be the Republican nominee," says Toomey.Jan. 19, 2023.
MSNBC
Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’
Former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) sits down for an Andrea Mitchell Reports Exit Interview to reflect on his career and to discuss the challenges facing his party in Congress and in future elections. “I think Donald Trump's behavior after the election of 2020 disqualifies him from ever serving in public office, in my view. I don't think he will be the Republican nominee,” says Toomey.Jan. 19, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general
When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican will huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats prove to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however, Trump...
MSNBC
Cincinnati mayor says Democrats are getting stuff done while GOP in 'chaos'
Friday, January 20 marks the halfway point of President Biden's first term in office, and Joe Scarborough discusses Biden's accomplishments and why Biden is underestimated by both his friends and political enemies.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: Biden is underestimated by friends, political enemies alike
Friday, January 20 marks the halfway point of President Biden's first term in office, and Joe Scarborough discusses Biden's accomplishments and why Biden is underestimated by both his friends and political enemies.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller discuss the former president facing legal consequences for his weaponization of the lawJan. 20, 2023.
