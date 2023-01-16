Read full article on original website
Peer-to-Peer program in Lincoln Park helps reduces autism stigma, build lifelong skills
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new program at an elementary school in Lincoln Park is all about inclusion. The peer-to-peer program, which launched this month, pairs 5th-grade general education students with students with autism. The program helps to break down barriers while helping students with disabilities become more...
Grosse Pointe Board votes to stop the construction of a health clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School
GROSSE POINTE (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public school board voted 4-3 to stop the construction of a controversial health clinic being built at Grosse Pointe North High School. The clinic was previously approved by the board in November. Once the 4-3 decision came down, the board members were...
City of Detroit expanding free lead paint removal program; informational event to be held Saturday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is teaming up with Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to host an informational event about the expansion of a free lead paint removal program. The event is aimed at helping families protect their kids by explaining how they can get free...
Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post
(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Community leaders and gun violence survivors come together to call for state action
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an average year, 1,200 people die by guns in Michigan. It’s a huge problem. So leaders with the End Gun Violence Coalition are holding press conferences and prayer vigils across the state. It's a group effort to call on the new legislature and...
Grosse Pointe school board votes to stop clinic project from going forward
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public School board voted Thursday night to stop the construction of a controversial clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School. The 4 to 3 vote followed nearly three hours of public comment. Many argued the clinic is desperately needed. Others voiced...
New Detroit Healing Center offers grieving programs to help with mental health challenges after loss
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Under the roof of one of the most traditional institutions, this alternative scene on this evening, instead of standing up, people are laying down. The ring of church bells replaced by the tones of singing bowls. Shawna Lockhart is a Sound Healer helping the grieving unlock...
Should there be more health clinics in public schools?
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
Man suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early following alternative program. What is it?
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The main suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster is now a free man. Police say on January 4th, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned. Police believed her cousin Jaylin Brazier, 24, was responsible for her death. Police say...
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen girl with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Catlin Caniagerria, 17, of Detroit was last seen on January 17 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of Piedmont in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
City of Troy says IRS is ending decades-old incentive plan for firefighters
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 140 volunteers across the city ready to respond at a moments notice, Troy has a unique fire department. It's said to be the largest volunteer combination department in the state and one of the largest in the country. Members past and present...
Cousin suspected in Zion Foster disappearance freed from prison after 10 months
(WXYZ) — After 10 months behind bars, the main suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison. “I mean, imagine my disbelief, and it’s, it’s absurd and we’re just supposed to be okay with it," Ciera Milton the mother of Zion Foster said.
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard. It’s unclear what the person's motive was, but the family says there’s evidence he was peeping into their daughters window.
41-year-old Warren woman killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County; police searching for answers in case
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help after a woman was struck and killed on northbound I-75 near Mile Marker 8 on January 11 in Monroe County. Police say the driver of an SUV hit the 41-year-old around 9:48 p.m.; the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded. “I think it is a bad move,” said John Lott, a motorcyclist and concerned citizen....
New Baltimore police searching for person of interest in bank robbery
(WXYZ) — New Baltimore Police are currently looking for 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards of Macomb Township. They say he is a person of interest in connection to the Huntington Bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the bank on reports of a...
Man accused of shooting woman in neck given GPS tether after initially being released without one
(WXYZ) — Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning. Hudson was able to post bail on January 13 after his bond was reduced from...
Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail. The man accused of the crime is Torrion Hudson. According to court documents, he was released on bail on Jan. 13 after Judge Larry Williams lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000.
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
