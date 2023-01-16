ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Lucido issues statement after coming under fire for Robert E. Lee post

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday after coming under fire for a social media post commemorating Robert E. Lee’s birthday on January 19. In the statement, Lucido said his communications director made the post without his prior approval and that he “immediately had...
Tv20detroit.com

Should there be more health clinics in public schools?

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School health clinics are not uncommon. According to the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan, there are at least 196 school-based or school-linked health centers and programs. Tens of thousands of children have used them. Despite their use in many districts, in the Grosse Pointe...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail. The man accused of the crime is Torrion Hudson. According to court documents, he was released on bail on Jan. 13 after Judge Larry Williams lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000.
DETROIT, MI

