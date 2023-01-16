FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police think someone is trying to harm animals by putting nails and fishhooks into marshmallows then leaving them in yards. Police said the marshmallows have been discovered in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, which is near 14 Mile and Farmington roads.

