fox2detroit.com

Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.
LANSING, MI

