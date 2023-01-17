4 ways the Vikings can approach quarterback in the offseason

No landscape in the NFL is changing as much as the quarterback position.

Twelve teams saw a different week-one starter between 2021 and 2022, including the Denver Broncos, who made a significant switch at the position by acquiring Russell Wilson.

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t had to be involved in that ever-changing landscape. With Kirk Cousins as a nailed-down starter, the Vikings have not had to go through the merry-go-round that bridge quarterbacks provide.

However, that luxury may soon come to an end.

Between Cousins’ significant cap hit and age, the Vikings will start preparing for the future. That preparation may begin this off-season, as the Vikings try to get ahead of the uncertainty coming in 2024.

Here is how the Vikings can approach the position this off-season.

The Kirk Cousins Dilemma

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is an enigma in the NFL. For some, he’s a quarterback that won’t elevate your team but can push you into a playoff spot with the right talent around him. For others, he’s on the receiving joke of pretty much any joke.

Cousins is fresh off an efficient season, leading the Vikings to a division title. He wasn’t perfect – his 14 interceptions are tied for the second-most in the NFL – but he found ways to help the Vikings win games during the regular season.

Still, the Vikings are at an essential juncture with Cousins. Cousins is under contract for one more season – the 2023 season – and outside of a trade, there isn’t a fiscally responsible way to get rid of Cousins this off-season. That leaves the Vikings in decision-making mode on Cousins.

Cousins’ floor is still high enough to help the Vikings for a few seasons and you could do far worse than Cousins, but at 34 years old, his time as an NFL starting quarterback is likely shifting towards an end.

The problem for the Vikings is that his $36.25 million cap hit is a handcuff. He already accounts for 16.4% of the team’s cap, and there is no way the team can justify adding their future quarterback if he comes at a similar hit.

Although the Vikings could free themselves of his cap hit with a trade, Cousins has a full no-trade clause. With the ball in his court, it seems likely that the Vikings will have Cousins on their roster in 2023.

This reality paints a unique picture. Although the Vikings could still look to add a young quarterback to the roster, it will have to be a move for a player with a lower cap hit next season.

The reclamation project

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NFL general managers must love the television show Fixer Upper because they are always looking for the next reclamation project.

At the quarterback position, this usually entails taking the high draft pick who struggled and trying to turn them around. The Carolina Panthers did this twice with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who split time as the team’s starting quarterback this season.

Now… Can I interest you in a slightly-used Zach Wilson?

Wilson’s time in New York hasn’t gone well. He was benched this season following a 77-yard performance against the New England Patriots. In week 16, Wilson drew the start against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was benched later in the game. The Jets chose to start Joe Flacco over Wilson in week 18, ending his second NFL season.

In general, Wilson’s time in the NFL has been topsy-turvy. Drafted with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson came into the league with high expectations as the Jets’ savior. Since then, he’s thrown more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (15) and has an 8-14 record in the NFL.

Although the Jets have mentioned that they’re willing to go “through hell or high water” to help Wilson, his time in the Big Apple seems to be coming to a close.

Should the Jets choose to trade Wilson, there’s an opportunity for the Vikings to try and find their long-term answer at signal-caller. There is no guarantee that Wilson is that answer, but there’s still a high ceiling with the former BYU quarterback, especially with his ability to make plays off-script.

As for trade compensation, The Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers for three draft picks, including a future second.

The Vikings have four picks in this year’s draft and no second-round pick.

Drafting a quarterback

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how the Vikings don’t have a lot of draft picks? Yeah… what if they use one of the picks on a quarterback?

There are likely more pressing needs for the Vikings in the draft, but quarterback is still the most important position in football. As a result, constantly trying to upgrade is the name of the game.

With a late first-round selection, the Vikings likely won’t be in the sweepstakes for one of the top quarterbacks – like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. There are still other names available, though, even in the early rounds.

By some, Stanford signal-caller Tanner McKee is a first-round pick. He probably isn’t NFL-ready yet – and might not even be a first-round talent – but the Vikings also don’t need him to be ready immediately. With Cousins under contract, the Vikings can select a quarterback and have him “redshirt” for a season. That year of seasoning can allow a quarterback to learn what it takes in the NFL and give them some valuable hands-on coaching.

In the later rounds, the Vikings could also look at quarterback. Although the next Brock Purdy is unlikely, drafting a quarterback on day three of the draft is usually good business. Even if they just become backups, it’s an affordable contract for the position.

Still, this option seems unlikely for the Vikings. Other positions need to be addressed, especially those on the defensive side of the ball, and the Vikings don’t have the draft capital to get cute. That means the Vikings will likely opt for players who can make immediate impacts for the team instead of opting for a quarterback that has to sit for a season.

The backup QB

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

No one wants to talk about the backup quarterback position until it’s time for them to play.

Three teams in the NFL Playoffs played their postseason game with a backup quarterback, including the Miami Dolphins on their third-string quarterback. Of those three teams, only the San Francisco 49ers with Brock Purdy won their game.

Nick Mullens was the Vikings’ backup quarterback this season, and, while he’s nothing special for the role, he’s the quintessential veteran backup quarterback. The 27-year-old has started 17 games in this career but has been nothing special, posting a 27-to-23 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Mullens is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, meaning the Vikings can look in a different direction for the backup quarterback.

For potential names, keep an eye on Rams quarterback John Wolford, who Kevin O’Connell coached with the Rams. The former Wake Forest product is a restricted free agent, but the Rams have other options at quarterback.

If the Vikings want to go for someone with a higher floor, the likes of Mason Rudolph and Case Keenum – a familiar face to Vikings fans – are options.

