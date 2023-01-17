SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from home this evening. Her parents told deputies she has been communicating with strangers who live out of the area online, and they are concerned she may be trying to meet with them.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO