New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. – Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from...
Redemption Church says crime is forcing them out of their downtown Spokane location
SPOKANE, Wash. – Redemption Church has occupied a historic landmark building at the intersection of 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane for nearly a decade, but it won’t for much longer. According to Pastor Jonathan Bonetti, the church has to leave the building because nearby crime makes it...
City of Coeur d’Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. “It helps us catch the bad guys,”...
‘She’s a special one’: Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. – There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke...
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
1 found dead in Deer Park house fire
DEER PARK, Wash. – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Deer Park, where a person was found dead inside the home. Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, a structure fire on east A St. off of Stevens Ave. was reported in Deer Park. A full response was called, with numerous crews from Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD4) arriving to the scene. The road was closed in two blocks each direction for crews to safely work the scene.
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have...
Quick hitting system Saturday
We will see a quiet start to the weekend, with the potential for fog, freezing fog and temperatures in the low to mid 20’s to kick off the day and mid to upper 30’s for daytime highs. Our next system set to arrive Saturday afternoon. This quick hitting...
Bonner County residents work to save ‘starved, scared’ abandoned dogs
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of “husky type” dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county. BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in...
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked...
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
More than 2,000 Avista customers without power after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 12-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from home this evening. Her parents told deputies she has been communicating with strangers who live out of the area online, and they are concerned she may be trying to meet with them.
Nazi propaganda flyers left on cars throughout West Central Monday, police say it is free speech
SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day was full of life and love, yet an unknown individual decided to spread hate instead, in the form of Nazi propaganda. On January 16, reports came in of folks across the West Central neighborhood finding Nazi propaganda flyers on their car windshields.
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son’s head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Inside a Airway Heights film set, what kind of weapons they use to film
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash – Oscar nominated actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a year after he fatally shot a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico. The horrific incident has raised a lot of questions as to why they were using a real gun and...
