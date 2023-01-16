‘Sad setback’ | Highlands business owners push forward in effort to keep people safe after 2nd shooting this month

Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. "You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said. Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past...
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
wdrb.com
Police release video showing alleged suspect fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34,...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
Wave 3
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
Wave 3
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for help finding 33-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022. She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
