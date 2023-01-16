See the best photos from Constantine II's funeral in Athens as Europe's royals say farewell to Greece's last king

Read full article on original website
Related
Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82
ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince William asked cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the service, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral. William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday. Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim...
Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Dispute Feud Rumors Before Royal Funeral
Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal walked in step together the night before King Constantine's funeral in Greece Queen Letizia of Spain is supporting Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece following the death of King Constantine II. Queen Letizia, 50, and Princess Marie-Chantal, 54, were pictured leaving a restaurant in Athens together on Sunday, the eve of the funeral for the late King, who is Marie-Chantal's father-in-law. The royals chatted closely as they walked and talked. Letizia was pictured placing her hand on Marie-Chantal's arm. Letizia and Marie-Chantal made headlines...
Meet Princess Tatiana Of Greece And Denmark
You may be familiar with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the young Princess Charlotte of Wales, and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, but nearby in the peninsular nation of Greece lives a little-known fellow royal — Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. Before Kate and Meghan...
wonderwall.com
Princess Anne steps in for King Charles III as she and more European royals attend the funeral for Greece's last king: The best photos from Constantine II's burial in Athens
On Jan. 16, 2023, Europe's royals gathered in Athens to say farewell to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, who died on Jan. 10 at 82 of a stroke. Constantine ruled from 1964 and until the Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973. Keep reading to see all the major royals who attended and learn how many of them are related to one another…
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
People can’t get over the Queen’s reaction the minute she realised she’d just become Queen
A video of the late Queen's reaction to the minute she realised she'd just become Queen of Britain has been doing the rounds online. TikTok user @alexa.universe shared the clip last week and it's already racked up a whopping 2.6 million views. There are also hundreds of comments from people...
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
msn.com
Love tragedy for Princess Amalia
Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
‘The monarchy’s a laughing stock’: readers react to Prince Harry’s Spare
Views range from sympathy for the Sussexes in light of treatment by royals and tabloids, to regarding them as being ‘as entitled as the others’
AOL Corp
A Complete List of All the Royals Confirmed to Attend King Charles's Coronation
One of the biggest royal events of 2023 will be King Charles's coronation on May 6, 2023. On the first Saturday in May, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Royalty from around the world...
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction
ROME, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A U.S.-born princess who lives in a Roman villa featuring the world's only known mural by Italian baroque artist Caravaggio said on Friday she faced eviction from the unique property at the centre of a raging inheritance battle.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Washington Examiner
Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age
A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Comments / 1