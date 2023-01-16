Read full article on original website
James “Jim” Robert Hill, Sr. - Gray Court
James “Jim” Robert Hill, Sr., age 87, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital. He was born in Owings, SC, and was a son of the late Lonnie D. and Altha Williams Hill, and was the last of his five siblings. Mr. Hill was...
PTC nursing graduates from Laurens County receive pins
Four recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Laurens County were recognized in the Fall 2022 Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood, SC. Laura Nelson earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Nursing. Kirsten Maness earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Practical Nursing. Crystal Blanchard earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Practical Nursing. Lynne Riser earned a Diploma in Applied Science, major in Nursing.
Sullivan touts experience on City Council in her run for Mayor of Laurens
Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election. Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.
Arrest Report for January 18
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Milford Harris – Greenville. -Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person...
Yanfeng expanding operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, today announced the expansion of its operations in Laurens County. The company’s investment of $49.6 million will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and 67,000 employees worldwide. The company’s...
Blue Hose come up short at USC Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-15, Big South: 1-6) lost to the USC Upstate Spartans (9-9, Big South: 4-3) in a tightly contested game, 61-60, on the road on Wednesday evening. Jalen Forrest paced all scorers with 18 points. Marquis Barnett recorded a double-double with 15 points and...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on January 12. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell by Laurens County EMS. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
Clinton Library hosting Lil' Gamers on Nintendo Switch
The Clinton Library will host Lil' Gamers, an hour of Just Dance and Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch, on January 24 at 4pm for kids, ages 6-10. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Clinton Library, located at 107 Jacobs Highway, at...
