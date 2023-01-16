Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election. Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.

LAURENS, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO