Judy A. Ravanelli
Judy A. Ravanelli, age 72, of Mayville, passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend on January 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver disease. Judy was born the daughter of Stanley and Lyles (Rosin) Ojstrsek in Hartford on July 26, 1950. Judy was united in marriage to...
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss, 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her current home, Hope Senior Living, in Lomira. Geraldine was born on March 24, 1931, in the Town of Theresa to Richard and Amilda (Neumann) Fink. She was a 1949 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy in...
Janet Rose Bastian
Janet Rose Bastian (nee Dobberpuhl), 91, of West Bend, passed away on January 16, 2023, with her family by her side at The Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. Janet was born on July 16, 1931, in the Town of Hubbard to the late Hilbert and Alice (Wagner) Dobberpuhl.
Louis A. Benter
Louis A. Benter Louis A.. Benter, 94, of Mayville, was welcomed by his loving Savior on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville. Louis was born the son of Alex and Olga (Dob ( berpuhl) Benter on De ( cember 13, 1928, in the Township of Theresa. Louis was veteran of the US Army and served in Germany. Louis was united in marriage to Hazel M. Schwantes on.
H.H.S. Alums Fundraising and Cycling to End Childhood Hunger
H.H.S. Alums Fundraising and Cycling to End Childhood Hunger Austin Fausett and Ryan Silva are raising money in the memory of Connie Fausett, a Horicon-area educator for more than two decades Former Horicon High School (HHS) grads Ryan Silva and Austin Fausett are fundraising for the third consecutive year for the national charity No Kid Hungry at their event Chefs Cycle. The event, which.
2022 M.H.S. Grad Building Storage Units
2022 M.H.S. Grad Building Storage Units Ty Hockers stands in front of a construction project that is to become a storage unit business. Hockers graduated from Mayville High School just last year, and he plans to open Mayville Cardinal Storage later in 2023. SUBMITTED CLARICE CASE JOURNALIST With change can come opportunity, and a recent Mayville High School (MHS) grad sees plenty in his.
