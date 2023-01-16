Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort, WI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens, WI. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.

BUTLER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO