Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dodgecountypionier.com
Judy A. Ravanelli
Judy A. Ravanelli, age 72, of Mayville, passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend on January 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver disease. Judy was born the daughter of Stanley and Lyles (Rosin) Ojstrsek in Hartford on July 26, 1950. Judy was united in marriage to...
dodgecountypionier.com
Roger Lee Billington
Roger Lee Billington, 66, passed away on January 15, 2023, after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Roger was born on February 1, 1956, in Fond du Lac, to Earl and Eunice (Becker) Billington. He joined the Army National Guard in 1974 for six...
dodgecountypionier.com
Janet Rose Bastian
Janet Rose Bastian (nee Dobberpuhl), 91, of West Bend, passed away on January 16, 2023, with her family by her side at The Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. Janet was born on July 16, 1931, in the Town of Hubbard to the late Hilbert and Alice (Wagner) Dobberpuhl.
dodgecountypionier.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss, 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her current home, Hope Senior Living, in Lomira. Geraldine was born on March 24, 1931, in the Town of Theresa to Richard and Amilda (Neumann) Fink. She was a 1949 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy in...
dodgecountypionier.com
Celine M. Wanke
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort, WI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens, WI. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
dodgecountypionier.com
H.H.S. Alums Fundraising and Cycling to End Childhood Hunger
H.H.S. Alums Fundraising and Cycling to End Childhood Hunger Austin Fausett and Ryan Silva are raising money in the memory of Connie Fausett, a Horicon-area educator for more than two decades Former Horicon High School (HHS) grads Ryan Silva and Austin Fausett are fundraising for the third consecutive year for the national charity No Kid Hungry at their event Chefs Cycle. The event, which.
dodgecountypionier.com
2022 M.H.S. Grad Building Storage Units
2022 M.H.S. Grad Building Storage Units Ty Hockers stands in front of a construction project that is to become a storage unit business. Hockers graduated from Mayville High School just last year, and he plans to open Mayville Cardinal Storage later in 2023. SUBMITTED CLARICE CASE JOURNALIST With change can come opportunity, and a recent Mayville High School (MHS) grad sees plenty in his.
Comments / 0