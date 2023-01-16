ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy