ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Wofford falls in final minute at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — (Wofford Athletics)The Wofford College men’s basketball team dropped a game that was decided in the final minute to the Western Carolina 76-71 on Wednesday night at the Ramsay Center. In a game where Wofford (11-9, 3-4) led by eight points with four minutes to play,...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Centre Daily

Riley Hiring Sends Firm Message to Clemson Coaching Staff

View the original article to see embedded media. No head coach in college football is as loyal as Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s architect of two national championships and eight ACC titles in the last 12 years will stand by his players and coaches to the bitter end if he has to.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Cyclones run out of wind

CHESTER – The Clinton Red Devils blew into Chester on Tuesday night as if they were the Cyclones. The 10th-ranked Red Devils put a fork in the 3rd-ranked Cyclones, 56-41, in the boys game, and girls drubbed Chester, 46-26. By the way, the Clinton junior varsity opened the evening...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck, report says

ATHENS, Ga. — (Above video was published Monday from Toccoa, Georgia.) Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Video shows land cleared for new 85-acre YMCA Sports Park in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county is getting a new sports complex that will be accessible to all. The new 85-acre Anderson County YMCA Sports Park released plans on Thursday for a multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Multi-phase project begins, aims to ease navigation through GSP Airport

GREER, S.C. — The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District started itsthree-phase project at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this week. The Terminal Roadway Improvement Project, or TRIP, will allow the airport to make roadway, curb and pedestrian enhancements to provide improved vehicle traffic flow and install necessary infrastructure that will allow the airport to continue to grow in the future.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy