4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
WYFF4.com
Wofford falls in final minute at Western Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — (Wofford Athletics)The Wofford College men’s basketball team dropped a game that was decided in the final minute to the Western Carolina 76-71 on Wednesday night at the Ramsay Center. In a game where Wofford (11-9, 3-4) led by eight points with four minutes to play,...
Former Clemson QB commits to new college home
A former Clemson quarterback has found another college home. Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media Monday night that he has committed to transfer to UMass. Phommachanh played at Clemson from (...)
Centre Daily
Riley Hiring Sends Firm Message to Clemson Coaching Staff
View the original article to see embedded media. No head coach in college football is as loyal as Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s architect of two national championships and eight ACC titles in the last 12 years will stand by his players and coaches to the bitter end if he has to.
laurenscountysports.com
Cyclones run out of wind
CHESTER – The Clinton Red Devils blew into Chester on Tuesday night as if they were the Cyclones. The 10th-ranked Red Devils put a fork in the 3rd-ranked Cyclones, 56-41, in the boys game, and girls drubbed Chester, 46-26. By the way, the Clinton junior varsity opened the evening...
WYFF4.com
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck, report says
ATHENS, Ga. — (Above video was published Monday from Toccoa, Georgia.) Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed...
WYFF4.com
Furman University's Timmons Arena gets $10 million boost in home court renovation
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate university got a record-setting donation Tuesday to its athletics program that will renovate the school's sports arena, sure to put a major shine on its home-court advantage. Ravenel B. Curry III, a 1963 graduate of Furman and founder and chief investment officer of Eagle...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WYFF4.com
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
WYFF4.com
Christian music lovers can rejoice with Toby Mac, Crowder performing in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video is of the Wednesday morning headlines.) Whether you're a Christian music lover, rock fan, folk admirer or just like positive and uplifting tunes, a show set for Greenville this month is sure to raise spirits. Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep Tour...
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
WYFF4.com
Video shows land cleared for new 85-acre YMCA Sports Park in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county is getting a new sports complex that will be accessible to all. The new 85-acre Anderson County YMCA Sports Park released plans on Thursday for a multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WYFF4.com
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
WYFF4.com
Multi-phase project begins, aims to ease navigation through GSP Airport
GREER, S.C. — The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District started itsthree-phase project at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this week. The Terminal Roadway Improvement Project, or TRIP, will allow the airport to make roadway, curb and pedestrian enhancements to provide improved vehicle traffic flow and install necessary infrastructure that will allow the airport to continue to grow in the future.
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
WYFF4.com
LIVE: Fire trucks respond near downtown Greenville apartment complex; roads blocked
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles are responding to the area around an apartment complex in downtown Greenville Thursday evening. Pictures from the scene show smoke around and near the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive. Video from Sky 4 showed smoke coming from...
WYFF4.com
Workers rescued near downtown Greenville apartments after lift touches live wire, police say
Fire crews had to rescue two people Thursday evening from a lift near an apartment complex in downtown Greenville. Watch Sky 4 video of the rescue below. According to Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive, about a lift on fire.
