Samu Anoa’i and Rikishi will be part of the WWE RAW 30 anniversary show, according to The Daily Item. “I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family,” Anoa’i said. “I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members. I have not been around the WWE much since I left years ago, but to be able to return is something I wanted for my children and grandchildren. I am thankful for the support of all my fans especially those that have become family in Sunbury and the Valley.”

2 DAYS AGO