wrestlingrumors.net
He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored
He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE’s Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony At Raw 30
Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big one as it will be the 30th anniversary episode of WWE’s flagship show. WWE has confirmed some big names for the event, and it was also announced this week that there will be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Disco Inferno Discusses “Racist” MJF Promo On Last Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed MJF cutting a controversial promo on Japanese sensation Konusuke Takeshita. He defended the AEW World Champion’s “racist” promo and echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing that foreign wrestlers would fare better in America if they learned English.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow
For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television. However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg...
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Seemingly Ruins WWE Raw XXX Surprise Appearance
A wrestling legend could be set to join Ric Flair on "WWE Raw XXX," according to "The Nature Boy" himself. On the latest episode of "To Be the Man," Flair revealed that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be part of the red brand's 30th-anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulling Content From WWE Network On Peacock
When the WWE Network first launched in 2014 it gave fans a central place to find all things WWE and more content was added over time. In 2020 WWE started airing content from independent companies such as PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE before EVOLVE was purchased by WWE. However,...
wrestlinginc.com
Celebrity Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble Due To Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a topic on wrestling fans' minds today after the surprising reveal last night that "The American Nightmare" will be officially returning to the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. A certain actor — one that has made sporadic appearances in the realm of professional wrestling since 2015 — is particularly hyped for that because of the bond he's forged with Rhodes over the years. Stephen Amell, well-known for playing the titular role in "Arrow" and Jake Spade in "Heels," took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be traveling to the Rumble to watch "his guy," Rhodes, return from injury.
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star Today
WWE legend Kevin Nash recently commented on the three-month anniversary of his son's death. Nash revealed that he's in a really tough emotional state at the moment. His comments about this situation on the Kliq This podcast made it sound like he's having suicidal thoughts. "Today ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon Announcement
On Thursday afternoon, executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly reached a financial settlement with a woman who accused him of rape. According to a report from the Washington Post, McMahon agreed to a settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986. The ...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Bringing In Interesting Name To Help With The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble matches are always some of the most exciting matches to watch, and it looks like WWE is bringing in some extra help for the Royal Rumble this year. Fightful Select reports that WWE is bringing in independent wrestler Jason Cade to work as a producer at the Royal Rumble. It was noted that Cade will specifically be helping with the women’s Royal Rumble match.
Dick Clark Amassed Millions Hosting ‘American Bandstand’ and Producing Shows
American radio and TV host Dick Clark may be gone but he’s hardly been forgotten. Clark’s legacy as a television personality and producer long lives through his reputation for shaking up the music industry and of course, the show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, now hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two More Former WWE Stars Confirmed For WWE RAW 30 Anniversary Show
Samu Anoa’i and Rikishi will be part of the WWE RAW 30 anniversary show, according to The Daily Item. “I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family,” Anoa’i said. “I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members. I have not been around the WWE much since I left years ago, but to be able to return is something I wanted for my children and grandchildren. I am thankful for the support of all my fans especially those that have become family in Sunbury and the Valley.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: Mick Foley/Terry Funk, Texas Indie Wrestling, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his mentor and former tag partner Terry Funk this week. Foley posted the reunification photo to his Twitter account. You can check that out below:. Mix 94.1, a radio station out of Amarillo, Texas, recently published an article on the blossoming indie...
ewrestlingnews.com
PROGRESS Wrestling & ICW Confirm Departures From WWE Network
Both PROGRESS and ICW have confirmed that they will no longer have their content available for fans to watch on Peacock/WWE Network. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/17/23)
WWE NXT (1/18/23) Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
