Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
MedicalXpress
Many older adults declined home medical care for fear of COVID, which caused new or worsening conditions
COVID-19 interrupted or delayed medical treatment for many people who chose to put off elective procedures or couldn't get in to see a specialist. But new research from the University of Michigan finds another population was affected: Many homebound older adults canceled medically necessary home-based health care services out of fear of getting COVID-19. This caused new or worsening medical conditions for a number of patients, and home-based health care providers reported feeling that they lacked sufficient information and training to advise patients through the process of deciding whether or not to continue care.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
Woman Asked To Pay $1.5 Million For NICU Stay Of Newborn Triplets, It Does Not Include Delivery Costs
Governments complain of low birth rates. But the hope for citizens to have kids does not reflect the economic hardship of parents. In 2022, the average American family had one child plus one on the way.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
psychreg.org
COPD Patients 61% More Likely to Die in the Year After Major Surgery
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who undergo major surgery are more likely to die in the year after surgery and incur higher healthcare costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “Because patients with COPD are often frail and...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
ajmc.com
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
Long-lasting coughs ‘may be one infection after another’
Coughs that last a long time this winter may be the result of people picking up one infection after another, a GP expert has said.Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors have noticed that the current round of respiratory infections seems to be lasting longer than usual.She said figures from the College’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of lower and upper respiratory tract infections are well above the average usually seen so far in winter.This is echoed in weekly data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has found high rates of...
denver7.com
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
myzeo.com
Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
Medical News Today
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
Healthline
Is Crohn’s Disease Painful?
People with Crohn’s disease frequently feel abdominal cramps or rectal discomfort. They’re most likely to experience pain when inflammation in the digestive tract is flaring up. There’s no cure for Crohn’s disease, so many people continue to experience discomfort even after their initial diagnosis. Your symptoms...
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
MedicalXpress
Overdose deaths involving buprenorphine did not proportionally increase with new prescribing flexibilities: Study
The proportion of opioid overdose deaths involving buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, did not increase in the months after prescribing flexibilities were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. These data provide evidence that may help to inform buprenorphine prescribing policies.
Comments / 0