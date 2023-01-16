ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
Monticello Times

Monti wrestling goes 2-1 at MHS

Monticello hosted four other teams last Friday, Jan. 13 with a slew of familiar foes at the high school. Mississippi 8 rivals Becker, Big Lake, and North Branch all participated with Irondale joining the fray. Despite being five teams in attendance there were just three rounds of matches. The Magic went 2-1 with wins against North Branch and Irondale before losing to Becker. In round one Monticello battled North Branch. It wasn’t much of a battle however as the Magic won 63-15. Individual results were...
MONTICELLO, MN
WQAD

Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class

BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
BOONE, IA

