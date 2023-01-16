Read full article on original website
Six Area Schools Compete at E-Hawk Lady Invite
A number of area Girls Wrestling teams competed at the Emmetsburg E-Hawk Lady Invite. Here are the top area finishers at that meet. Cassie McKeen of Spirit Lake Park too 1st at 105, Anika Stearns of Emmetsburg placed 1st at 105-110 with Nichole Hart of Sioux Central taking 2nd, Angelina Anguiano of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 110 A, Trista Guinn of GTRA won 110 B, Audrina Bennet of Spirit Lake Park was 2nd at 110-115, Dulce Ortega of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 115, Lexi Poeppe of Emmetsburg won 115-120, Kyiah Logan of Spencer took 1st at 120-125, Breanna Johnson of Spencer won 120-125 C, Jaimee Hazelett of Spirit Lake Park took 2nd at 120-125 D, Lily Sanchez of Spencer won 125-130, Shaylee Sutherland took 1st at 135-140 A with GTRA’s Isabelle Harris taking 2nd, Sioux Central’s Odola Cham was 2nd at 145 A, Kylie Iverson of Emmetsburg won 145 B with GTRA’s Macy Higgins taking 2nd, Kiersten Campbell of Spencer won 155 A, Leila Kollasch of Spencer took 1st at 155 B, Kaylee Nachtigal of Spencer was 1st at 170-190, Zoie Vazquez of Emmetsburg took 2nd at 190-235, and Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer won 235 with Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central taking 2nd.
Tiger Swimmers Collect 3 Top Finishers at Boone
The Spencer Tiger Boys Swim team went to Boone for a double-dual against Carroll and Boone. Spencer’s 200 Yard Medley Relay Team of Tigges, Valen, Tate, and Van Otterloo took 1st with a time of 1:53.6, Reid Tigges took 1st in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard Freestyle.
2023 Boys District Swimming Assignments
Boone, IA (KICD) – The IHSAA released the 2023 District Assignments for Boys Swimming. Spencer will be attending the Fort Dodge site along with Boone, Carroll, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Sioux City, Southeast Polk, and Waukee. Other sites include Ames, Davenport Central, Dubuque Senior, Johnston, and Linn-Mar.
Anne Bradham-Jackson, 71, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life for 71-year-old Anne Bradham-Jackson of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 21st, at 12:30 p.m. at Good News Community Church in Okoboji. Visitation will be Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the...
Well Known Area Resident Dave Nixon Passes at 83
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — One of the region’s most famous residents has passed away at the age of 83. Dave Nixon excelled in two careers. Former Spencer resident Jane Campbell worked with him in both. First: Nixon was a popular television anchor from the 1960s through the 90s.
Winter Trout Stocking At Scharnberg Pond Set For Saturday
Everly, IA (KICD)– The January trout release occurs this weekend at Scharnberg Park. Clay County Naturalist Bree Blom says it’s part of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to bring an uncommon fish to Northwest Iowa. Blom tells KICD News the County Conservation Board has decided to celebrate...
Patricia “Pat” Allen, 88, of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew
Services for 88-year-old Patricia “Pat” Allen of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew will be Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Lentz Funeral Home of Mallard is in charge of arrangements.
Marian Brunsvold, 85, Spirit Lake
Services for 85 year old Marian Brunsvold of rural Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 21st at 11:00am at the Estherville Lutheran Church. Burial at the Estherville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, January 20th from 4pm to 7pm at the Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred in Marian’s memory to the donor’s charity of choice.
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Oscolea County
Melvin, IA (KICD) — The final county in the KICD Broadcast area has now had its first emerald ash borer confirmation. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s map shows certain pockets of Northwest Iowa to be the only area of the state to escape the infestation so far, but confirmed Thursday that the invasive species has now been found in Osceola, Woodbury, and Monona.
Sheldon Fire Chief Names Assistants
Sheldon, IA (KICD – – Sheldon’s new fire chief has appointed his first and second assistants. Brad Hindt served as first assistant chief for four years under Denny Kruger and was promoted to Chief after Kruger retired from the department last year. 2nd Assistant Scott Meinecke accepted...
Dan Alons, 98, of Sanborn
A memorial service for 98-year-old Dan Alons of Sanborn will be Saturday, January 21st, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be Friday from 6-7:30. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
Sheldon Officials Hear Update on Development Plan on Former Church Site
The Sheldon City Council heard an update on the development plan on the site of the former Bethel Church. Developer Casey Shelton told elected officials the original plans for the land were essentially redone to help satisfy concerns raised by local residents. Shelton was asked to address concerns surrounding increased...
Charles Blankenship, 79, of Laurens
Memorial Services for 79-year-old Charles Blankenship will be Friday, January 20th at 11 AM at First Christian Church in Laurens. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
The Spencer Radio Group is hiring for the following positions…. Full-time Program Director / Morning Show Host on KICD-AM Full-time On-Air News Reporter/Anchor. Full Time KICD-AM Program Director/Morning Announcer Job Description:. – Hours are Monday- Friday 5:30am-1pm – Work a rotating Saturday morning 5:30am-9am – Oversee programming/scheduling duties on...
