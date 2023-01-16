A number of area Girls Wrestling teams competed at the Emmetsburg E-Hawk Lady Invite. Here are the top area finishers at that meet. Cassie McKeen of Spirit Lake Park too 1st at 105, Anika Stearns of Emmetsburg placed 1st at 105-110 with Nichole Hart of Sioux Central taking 2nd, Angelina Anguiano of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 110 A, Trista Guinn of GTRA won 110 B, Audrina Bennet of Spirit Lake Park was 2nd at 110-115, Dulce Ortega of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 115, Lexi Poeppe of Emmetsburg won 115-120, Kyiah Logan of Spencer took 1st at 120-125, Breanna Johnson of Spencer won 120-125 C, Jaimee Hazelett of Spirit Lake Park took 2nd at 120-125 D, Lily Sanchez of Spencer won 125-130, Shaylee Sutherland took 1st at 135-140 A with GTRA’s Isabelle Harris taking 2nd, Sioux Central’s Odola Cham was 2nd at 145 A, Kylie Iverson of Emmetsburg won 145 B with GTRA’s Macy Higgins taking 2nd, Kiersten Campbell of Spencer won 155 A, Leila Kollasch of Spencer took 1st at 155 B, Kaylee Nachtigal of Spencer was 1st at 170-190, Zoie Vazquez of Emmetsburg took 2nd at 190-235, and Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer won 235 with Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central taking 2nd.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO