Phone Arena
Google's "Find my Device" app gets a Material You redesign
Google turned to Material You as its official design language back in 2021 and has since then been slowly updating all of its native apps. However, there is one app in particular that had been neglected and never did get its Material You overhaul until now, the "Find my Device" app.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 users say that YouTube is freezing their phones
So, users online are reporting that their Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro phones are freezing up or becoming unresponsive after they’ve exited fullscreen playback from YouTube. Oddly specific, right?. A report from 9to5 Google elaborates that it’s not the actual app that is causing the issue, but rather...
Phone Arena
Behold a cropped-in Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Prolific Twitter leakster Ice Universe is back at it again with another major snippet of info regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This time around, we're treated to a camera sample. But wait, this isn't...
Phone Arena
Sign up for YouTube Music Listening Room: get beta access to features and a free year of YouTube Music Premium
YouTube Music is now launching a beta-testing program aimed at giving a set amount of people access to early features in development. If you've been using YouTube Music for the last year and you're willing to help improve the app and its features, you can register now for what's called the "YouTube Music Listening Room" beta, reports 9to5Google.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting January security patch in the US, One UI 5.1 probably coming soon
Galaxy Z Fold 4 units across the US are currently getting the January security patch for their Android 13-based One UI 5. Rolling under the F936U1UES1BWA2 build number, the latest update is headed to unlocked variants of the Z Fold 4. The same update has already arrived to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the good ol' US of A.
Phone Arena
Google Photos app might always show RAW images in main Photos view
Hidden code discovered by 9to5Google in the latest version of the Google Photos app (version 6.20) reveals a possible change to the app that will always show RAW photos in the main feed no matter how the Backup toggle is set. Currently, RAW photos shot on Pixel and other Android devices create a RAW file that by default has the Backup toggle disabled. That's because RAW image files are larger and will take up more space when backed up in the cloud.
Phone Arena
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
Phone Arena
Pixel 6 Pro is a downright steal at under $600 with no conditions attached
Google's versatile Pixel 6 Pro already undercut rivals on price and Amazon has now chopped 34 percent off its price, making it more affordable than ever. Premium smartphones cost around $1,000 but Google's phones carry a more palatable price tag. They don't skimp on top-shelf features though, which makes them one of the best Android phones around.
Phone Arena
Apple’s latest HomePod is smarter, louder and better sounding than ever
Today, Apple announced its latest, second generation HomePod. The futuristic-looking smart speaker not only makes major advancements in acoustics, but is also packed with innovations, ranging from advanced Siri capabilities and computational audio to smart home management and automation. Having Siri on board of the HomePod allows for hands-free control...
Phone Arena
Sony takes its Android 13 rollout to the mid-range segment
In addition to selling some of the best high-end phones... that almost no one seems to be buying nowadays, Sony also makes pretty decent Android mid-rangers... that also tend to fly decidedly under the radar of most bargain hunters out there. To its credit, the company generally takes good care...
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor confirmed on site, might announce Snapdragon 8 Gen2 phones
Honor will be at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, according to the website of the GSM Association (via GSMArena). Unlike last year, when fans of the Chinese brand had to settle for an online event, this time Honor will be present on site and will have its own booth.
Phone Arena
Samsung foundry will take one for the team and let TSMC make Galaxy S23 chip: rumor
Last year was a rough one for Samsung Foundry. Not only did a partnership with AMD failed to bear fruit, but the proprietary Exynos 2200 chip that powered the Galaxy S22 in some markets also had to be throttled to prevent overheating issues, prompting an apology from Samsung CEO JH Han. This year's Galaxy S23 range will be powered exclusively by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and contrary to what earlier rumors had said, it will also not be manufactured by Samsung.
Phone Arena
YouTube TV gets a much-needed redesign to streamline browse experience
YouTube TV is making important visual changes to its app, the service announced this week. The most recent update touches two major aspects of YouTube TV: Library and Live Guide. The focus of the update is a more streamlined UX that will allow users to get to their favorite content quickly and conveniently.
Phone Arena
Samsung wins bittersweet Q4 battle in key smartphone market, still loses 2022 war
It's no big secret that 2022 was a bad year for the mobile industry as a whole, with global smartphone shipments down 11 percent from 2021 due to many different factors, but if there's a country you'd have expected to buck the trend, that's probably India. Unfortunately, that's not quite...
Phone Arena
Vote now: How much are you willing to spend on a smartphone?
Here comes the everlasting question! How much should a smartphone cost? We've been asking this question almost every year, and despite all the inflation and other economic factors, the answers are pretty much constant each and every year. Last year, we asked you how much you thought a flagship phone...
Phone Arena
Samsung Display comes out with a new 360 degrees hinge prototype for folding phones
The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES for short, has always enabled us to sneak a peak into the future of mobile tech. One of the more intriguing innovations that popped up this year during the event was an improved hinge for foldable phones that was shown off by none other than one of the leading parties in display technology — Samsung Display.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 - return of the $650 flagship-killer or final nail in the coffin; Carl Pei saw it coming?
“Rock paper scissors” is a hand game originating in China, usually played between two people, in which each player simultaneously forms one of three shapes with an outstretched hand. These shapes are "rock" (a closed fist), "paper" (a flat hand), and "scissors" (a fist with the index finger and middle finger extended, forming a V). A simultaneous, zero-sum game, it has three possible outcomes… a draw, a win or a loss.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's increasingly hard-to-come-by Surface Pro 8 is incredibly hard-to-turn-down at these prices
With the Surface Pro 9 available for quite some time now, including at a few decent discounts, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Microsoft is slowly but steadily running out of stock as far as the older Surface Pro 8 is concerned. The same seems to go for...
Phone Arena
The global variant of the OnePlus 11 could be different
By the looks of it, February 2023 will be a big month for Android. Not only will Samsung launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, but OnePlus will also officially be releasing its own top-of-the-line handset for 2023 internationally - the OnePlus 11. For reference, the latter has already launched...
